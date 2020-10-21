OKW's BODY-CASE Wearable Plastic Enclosures Now In Larger Size XL
OKW has added new size XL to its BODY-CASE range of wearable electronic enclosures. These can be fitted to a watch strap, lanyard, belt or carried loose.
The current pandemic has seen a huge increase in the development of wearable electronic devices. We have added size XL BODY-CASE to meet the need for additional technology in these types of devices...”BRIDGEVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OKW has added a new size XL to its BODY-CASE range of fully wearable plastic electronic enclosures.
Smart and comfortable BODY-CASE suits a wide range of applications including data recording and transmission; IoT/IIoT; tracking/monitoring; emergency call/notification; healthcare/wellness; leisure and sports; digital communications; stock/sales logging; safety engineering; measurement/control; automation – and any roles involving localisation of personnel.
New BODY-CASE XL – like the existing M and L sizes – can worn like a watch on a standard 18 mm strap; each enclosure is supplied with two spring bars. BODY-CASE can also be hung around the neck on a lanyard, clipped to a belt/pocket, fitted to a key ring or carried loose. Power can be supplied by round or button cells on the PCB or by a rechargeable battery with a copper loop for inductive charging.
New BODY-CASE XL (2.44” x 2.20” x 0.70”) is longer, wider and deeper than sizes M (1.96” x 1.61” x 0.62”) and L (2.16” x 1.81” x 0.66”). All three sizes can be specified either with or without a recessed top for a membrane keypad or product label.
Each case comprises three parts: a top section with PCB location bars; a bottom section with four pre-molded drilling centres for use when fitting contact pins (drilling required); a soft-touch sealing ring. The PCB is held securely between the top and bottom sections after assembly with four tamperproof Torx (T6) M2 x 6 mm screws.
BODY-CASE is rated IP 65 for ingress protection. The top and bottom are molded from Traffic White (RAL 9016) UV-stable ASA that is polished to a high gloss finish for easy cleaning and enhanced aesthetics. The matt sealing ring is Lava gray or Vermilion (RAL 2002) TPE. Prices for BODY-CASE start at $13.
Accessories for the new size include the pocket clip/eyelet/covers kit, a watch style 18 mm wrist-strap, a key ring, woven wrist strap and lanyard, a spring bar tool and a T6 screwdriver.
Customizing options for BODY-CASE include: CNC machining, custom colors, decor foils, printing, laser marking and installation/assembly of accessories.
