McConalogue Welcomes New CAP Deal “Marathon Talks pave the way for negotiations with the European Parliament

Earlier this morning, the EU Agriculture Council reached agreement on a General Approach on the CAP Post 2020 package after marathon negotiations in Luxembourg, which started on Monday.

This will now allow for the Council and Parliament to begin negotiations on the new Regulations which will be applied for the period 2023 to 2027.

Minister McConalogue said “It was critically important that the Council reached agreement that was acceptable to all member states. It allows the Presidency to begin negotiations on a final package with the European Parliament. Farmers need a stable CAP Framework around which to plan their businesses over the next few years. Today’s agreement is the first step in agreeing that framework. I am also pleased that this General Approach provides for an ambitious vision of a CAP that is in tune with the Ireland and Europe’s needs and ensures that member states maximise opportunities in the period ahead. It will support farm incomes while helping us build a sustainable agriculture sector contributing to the EU Green Deal.’’

‘’I am satisfied that Irelands interests have been protected in the agreement reached and look forward to the Commission now taking these proposals forward for engagement and final agreement with the European Parliament“ concluded Minister McConalogue.

ENDS

Date Released: 21 October 2020