RauCon Announces Changes to euroPLX and asiaPLX Pharma Partnering Events

HEIDELBERG, Germany, October 21, 2020 / B3C newswire / -- The new pharma partnering event concept "Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities" allows for physical and virtual one-on-one meetings, not on the same event days, but with a 28-days video meetings period immediately following a 2-days physical event. The new design proved itself in practice under corona conditions in September in Vienna producing more than 70 video business discussions for some attendees.

Says Dr. Norbert Rau, Co-founder of Heidelberg, Germany, based RauCon GmbH & Co. KG: "This shows that a pioneering concept does not only overcome the adverse effect of the corona crisis for business development but adds value and points the way to the future."

The new design will now stand the test for a second time: The forthcoming euroPLX 74 Athens will be switched to a 30-days video mode from 23 November to 22 December. Given the current dramatic rise of corona infection rates worldwide the organisers decided to skip the physical part of the event.

During the video period, attendees will be able to fix one-on-one meetings online at any convenient date and time. The number of business meetings which an attendee can arrange by means of novel user account tools is limited only by his or her own availability.

Another event, the asiaPLX 1 Singapore Marketplace for Pharma Business Opportunities will be postponed from January 2021 to February 2022 owing to the current entry restrictions imposed by the Singaporean authorities. More information on www.raucon.com

Contact

Dr. Norbert Rau nr@raucon.com +49 6221 4262960

Keywords: Pharma Partnering, Business Development, Video Partnering, Security, New Category, Opportunity, Opportunities, Marketplace, COVID-19, Corona, Conference

Published by B3C newswire