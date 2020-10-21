JHM Group denies all claims by Daily sun & Outlook India – Calls it Fake News and a cheap act without fact

Firoja Healthcare - Social Responsibility by JHM Group JHM Group coal Trading

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An ethical business group with USD $30m Turnover, a Gold class taxpayer of India, & fully compliant to Bangladesh Government authorities, JHM Group denies all claims by Daily sun & Outlook India about JHM Group’s involvement in any type of illegal activities.

JHM Group has been closely following the editorial column in Ei samay under the subject line of “Mama Bhagne Syndicate” where they have done a media trial of 3 Directors of JHM Group. All the information presented, and the source of these columns is fallacious and groundless.

In this editorial, It was mentioned that our directors are absconders, which is a total lie as our Chairman Md. Mehedi Hasan was in Kolkata from 24th March 2020 to 23rd June 2020 at his own residence, post which he has to travel to Dubai for some urgent business requirement. All the allegations raised against JHM Group needs to be addressed as this has tarnished our directors personal and professional goodwill and image.

“Rome wasn’t built in a day” and so does JHM Group. It all started back on 2005, three brothers from a remote village of Murshidabad West Bengal with a very humble family back-ground started their journey with zeal, courage, will to succeed, determination, honesty, integrity, and a very small amount of Indian Rs. 100,000/- as their capital. A short synopsis of JHM Group’s journey is mentioned below in a chronological order for a fact-based understanding of general public

2005: A small plot of land was acquired in vison to start a business. From 2005- 2008: First project of the group, hotel “Sonar Bangla” was established, only standard hotel in Jangipur that time. The hotel came into highlight when Late. Ex-President His Excellency Shri Pranab Mukherjee stayed there first time during the inauguration of several Government project in Jangipur sub-division and rest was history. We had the opportunity to host Ms. Mamta Banerjee, Shri Mukul Ray and other dignitaries of State and National ministry. We were also the proud organizer of all the Financial activities of Government of India that time. We have also hosted several milestone projects namely inauguration of Income tax call center for West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha and Chhattisgarh.

2009: A small outlet of tiles and marble “Bharat Marble” was established to carter the rising demand in local market. In 2011: The brother’s ventured into a new business of road construction. Joined hand with HCC as material supplier and logistic provider for NH34 (Farakka – Berhampore) project. In 2012: Our promoters hard work, honesty and integrity pays off, we became the main supplier and logistic service provider for HCC, which we are continuing till date.

2013-2014: Joined hand with SEW to execute road construction project of NH-34 (Berhampore- Krishnagar).

2014: Another outlet of tiles and marble “Bharat Tiles” was established in Birbhum West Bengal.

2015: This year changed the course of our journey to a large extent we became one of the proud associates of L&T.

2016 : This was the year, our promoters along with some of the close associates and well wishers formulated a private limited company with new hopes, new dreams, chasing new heights “ JHM ” (Jahangir Alom, Humayun Kabir, Mehedi Hasan). JHM logistics was incorporated with few prestigious clients in kitty namely HCC, L&T, Bridge & Roof, SEW, Macintosh Burn Ltd, GPT, DRA Infracom and many others.

2017: JHM Import-Export Pvt. Ltd. was incorporated to facilitate import-export business of the group. Aggregates, onion, rice, and other agricultural items are the products which we started importing in Bangladesh market.

End 2017- 2018: With the farsightedness of our promoters they soon realized that Bangladesh is a growing market and in days to come it will be one of the biggest markets from trading business. A new company was formulated “JHM International Limited” a 100% FDI company under the permission of RBI & BIDA in Bangladesh Dhaka.

2018: To cater the huge demand of rice in Bangladesh the group established its first 12TPH rice mill under “JHM Rice Mills Pvt. Ltd.” in Polshonda, Murshidabad, West Bengal.

2019: A remarkable year for JHM Group another 16TPH rice mill was established in Talai, Murshidabad, West Bengal. Company started exporting high grade coal from Indonesia, aggregates from UAE, got attached to the prestigious Nuclear Atomic Power plant at Ruppur Bangladesh as the largest supplier of aggregates from India through all major land ports namely Benapole, Hili, Mehedipur. This is the year when we join hand with reputed projects of IRCON, TEXMACO and other established companies executing projects in Bangladesh.

2019: A new company was incorporated as “JHM International DMCC” in Dubai to cater the demand of vessel chattering for us and our clients, thus a new avenue of business opens. Dubai being one of the shipping hubs of Asia and time zone advantage because of the geographical location has made our job even easier.

Though this above-mentioned business graph may sound like a fairy tale to most of the people, but it involves lot of sacrifices, blood and sweat of our promoters. As it says that “fortune favors the bold” our promoters have never stepped back from facing new challenges, exploring new business ventures, moving to unknown markets keeping no stone unturned and the result was always rewarding.

While our promoters were busy building this empire, they never forgot about the social responsibilities which they have committed towards the society. As a part of corporate social responsibility, we are operating a 36 bed super-specialty charitable hospital in Jangipur sub-division to facilitate the underprivileged population of the society

“Honest is our Priority” says Mr. Md. Mehedi Hasan Chairman JHM Group. we first and foremost believe keeping the curtain pulled back, bravely accepting the challenges and being respectful to our customers. We are transparent in our operations & believe success lies in integrity, honesty and ownership.

Media and general public are free to get in touch to learn more about JHM Group at www.jhmgroup.in

