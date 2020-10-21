Global Cell Therapy Yescarta Kymriah Market Growth Size Sales Clinical Trials Pipeline Report 2027

Global Cell Therapy to Surpass US$ 40 Billion By 2027 Driven By New Product Launches & Increasing R&D Activities Says Kuick Research

Global Cell Therapy Market Opportunity: More Than USD 40 Billion By 2027

Cell Therapy Clinical Trial Insight by Indication, Company and Country

Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline: 1000 Cell Therapies

Globally Marketed Cell Therapies: 25 Cell Therapies

Cell Therapy Trials For COVID-19: 10 Cell Therapies

Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Global market & Clinical Trials

Price & Product Insight By Region/Country

The global cell therapy market is believed to deliver high range of viable opportunities and trends for the researchers as it is a model therapy capable of responding to every disease. In the past few years, the therapy has been able to get demonstrated as specific treatment for hundreds of diseases. The intensive analysis with respect to the market in the global pharmaceutical industry is believed to be a therapy that is getting appreciated, accepted and recognized as a standard healthcare treatment regimen. The arrival of the therapy in the pharmaceutical industry has no doubt opened up tremendous opportunities and applications over the other therapies that are not capable of providing any benefit over the unique mechanism of action of the diseases. Over the next few years, the market associated with cell therapy is believed to increase the overall survival rate, leading to drive the market.

The overall trends and opportunities that are linked with cell therapy market are increasing at a substantial rate since the period of its arrival in the overall healthcare sector and pharmaceutical industry. The penetration of large number of drugs based on cell therapy is also leading to certain changes in the overall market as all the drugs available under cell therapy for the patients are providing tons of applications in providing complete relief from the disease. Some of the parameters that are believed to be responsible for the market to be driven in the next few years are: increasing cases of cancer, arrival of innovative technologies, awareness of the applications of cell therapy and wide range of drugs available for different diseases.

The global market for cell therapy is adjoined with several cutting-edge and high-quality performance through hundreds of researchers who have been continuously focused and inclined towards the development of the market. The complete market is represented by several radical turning points which are pre-dominantly found in this respective market only. The market when compared with the other therapies is maturing rapidly at a global level and it is estimated that the therapy along with the markets will cause sulking of the other viable therapies. The pioneering leader in the pharmaceutical industry is believed to be accelerating at a speed that is splendid and more than any other therapy.

As per the research report "Global Cell Therapy Market, Therapy Price, Dosage & Clinical Trials Insight 2027" findings, it is believed that the market of cell therapy in the past few years is holding numerous promises for regulating the effectiveness of the patients who are in urgent need of a promising therapy. In addition to the numerous opportunities it is holding, the market has been capable of resolving several different obstacles that were actively present in the clinical trial platform for the pharmaceutical market. With an increase in the effectiveness and applications of the therapy, the market is delivering great hope that it will help in relegating the epidemic that has been caused by several different diseases. Also, the applications associated with the market are unimaginable and unmatchable with any other therapy in terms of market growth and expansion. It is estimated that the future of the market will be termed as a dominating treatment regimen for the patients, therefore, concluded to be a leader in the next few years.

Table of Contents

1. Overview of Cell Therapy

1.1 Introduction to Cell Therapy

1.2 History & Evolution of Cell Therapy

2. Cell Therapy Classification

2.1 Allogeneic Cell Therapy

2.2 Autologous Cell Therapy

2.3 Human Embryonic Stem Cell Therapy

2.4 Neural Stem Cell Therapy

2.5 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy

2.6 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

3. Mechanism of Therapeutic Action in Cell Therapy

4. Manufacturing of Cell Therapies

4.1 Models for Manufacturing Cell Therapies

4.2 Facilities for Good Manufacturing Practice

5. Advantages of Cell Therapy Over Conventional Therapy

5.1 Anti-Aging with Cell Therapy

5.2 Addressing Other Diseases with Cell Therapy

6. Emergence of Personalized Cell Therapy

6.1 Overview of Personalized Cell Therapy

6.2 Personalized Cell Therapy Using Epigenetic Tools

6.3 Personalized Cell Therapy through Mesenchymal Stem Cells

6.4 Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease through IPSCs

6.5 Case Study: Personalized Cell Therapy for Pulpitis Using Autologous Dental Pulp

Stem Cells & Leukocyte Platelet Rich Fibrin

7. Cell Therapy Application by Therapeutic Areas

7.1 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2 Neurological Disorders

7.3 Inflammatory Diseases

7.4 Diabetes

8. Application of Cell Therapy to Cancer Therapeutics

8.1 Stem Cells & Their Therapeutic Role in Cancer

8.2 Role of Surface Markers & Their Targeting

9. Cell Therapy Research Insights at University Level

9.1 Cell Therapy for Diabetes in Animal Model

9.2 Cell Therapy as a Renewable Treatment Source for Cancer

9.3 Advancing CAR T-Cell Therapy for Cancer Treatment

9.4 Improving Depth & Durability of Cancer Treatment by CAR T - Cell Therapy

9.5 NKTR-214 in Combination with Adoptive Cell Therapy Against Melanoma

9.6 Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy Designation Granted to CAR T-Cell

Therapy by FDA

9.7 UCLA & CASIS Collaboration for Regenerative Medicine & Stem Cell Research

9.8 Dual Stem Cell Therapy for Cardiac Repair

9.9 T-Cell Therapy against Multiple Forms of Cancers

9.10 Stem Cell Therapy against Covid-19 Pandemic

9.11 AgeX Therapeutics & University of California Research Program for Huntington’s

Disease & Other Neurological Disorders

9.12 Avacta Group plc & Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Research

Collaboration for CAR-T Cell - Based Immunotherapy.

9.13 Remodeled CAR-T Cell Therapy Undergoing Extensive Groundwork

9.14 Invariant Natural Killer Cell’s Long-Lasting Immunity against Cancer Cells

9.15 Light Sensitive CAR-T Cells against Skin Tumor in Mice Resulted to be Effective

9.16 Scorpion Toxin to Guide CAR-T Cells for Brain Cancer

10. Strateging Alliances for Promoting Cell Therapy Research

10.1 GlaxoSmithKline’s Deal with Immatics Cell Therapy Science to Advance Cell

Therapy

10.2 Indapta Therapeutics & Lonza’s New Partnership for Advancing Cancer Cell

Therapy

10.3 Key Biologics & Blood Centers of America to Open Access for Cell Therapy

10.4 Gamida Regulatory Nods with Lonza for Cell Therapy Product Production

10.5 GlaxoSmithKline & Lyell Immunopharma to Develop Next Generation Cancer Cell

Therapies

10.6 Harvard & MIT to Bolster Cell & Gene Therapy Medical Research

10.7 Takeda & MD Anderson to Accelerate the Development of NK Cell Therapy

Platform

10.8 Multiple Cell Therapy Collaborations Initiated by Takeda Pharmaceuticals

10.9 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Program Launch By Celltex against Covid-19

10.10 Artisan Bio Announces Global Research & Takeda to Undergo Next-Generation

Cell Therapy Products Development

10.11 Astellas & Universal Cells, Inc. Collaboration for Cell Therapy Product

Development for Undisclosed Indication

10.12 Fate Therapeutics & Janssen to Undergo Worldwide Collaboration for iPSC-

derived Cell-based Cancer Immunotherapies

10.13 Kite & Teneobio Collaboration for the Development of CAR-T Antibodies

10.14 Lonza to Undergo Series of Collaborations for the Development of Novel Cell

Cancer Therapies

10.15 Other Latest Press Releases for Stem Cell Therapy Research & Development

10.15.1 RegenMed Development Organization & CollPlant Business Alliance

10.15.2 Institute of Integrative Biology & Anika Therapeutics Business Alliance

10.15.3 The US FDA & Cytobank Collaboration Agreement

11. Global Cell Therapy Clinical Pipeline Overview

11.1 By Phase

11.2 By Country/Region

11.3 By Company

11.4 By Indication

11.5 By Patient Segment

11.6 By Route Of Administration

12. Impact of COVID-19 On Cell Therapy Research Landscape

13. Global COVID-19 Cell Therapy Clinical Trials By Phase & Company

13.1 Research

13.2 Preclinical

13.3 Clinical

13.4 Phase-I

13.5 Phase-I/II

13.6 Phase-II

14. Global Cell Therapies Clinical Pipeline By Company, Indication & Phase

14.1 Unknown

14.2 Research

14.3 Preclinical

14.4 Clinical

14.5 Phase-0

14.6 Phase-I

14.7 Phase-I/II

14.8 Phase-II

14.9 Phase-II/III

14.10 Phase-III

14.11 Preregistration

14.12 Registered

15. Global Cell Therapy Market Outlook

15.1 Current Market Scenario

15.2 Cell Therapy Market by Cell Source

15.2.1 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell (IPSCs)

15.2.2 Bone Marrow

15.2.3 Umbilical Cord Blood Derived Cells

16. US - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

16.1 Allocord

16.2 Laviv

16.3 Maci

16.4 Clevecord

16.5 Hemacord

16.6 Ducord

16.7 Provenge

16.8 HPC, Cord Blood (Clinimmune Labs, University of Colorado Cord Blood Bank)

16.9 HPC, Cord Blood (LifeSouth Community Blood Centers, Inc)

16.10 HPC, Cord Blood (Bloodworks)

16.11 HPC, Cord Blood (MD Anderson Cord Blood Bank)

16.12 Gintuit

16.13 Kymriah*

16.14 Yescarta*

16.15 Carticel

17. South Korea - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

17.1 Cartistem

17.2 Chondron

17.3 KeraHeal

17.4 Cellgram

17.5 Cure Skin Injection

18. Australia, Europe & Japan - Cell Therapy Dosage & Cost Analysis

18.1 Holoclar (Europe)

18.2 Yescarta (EU)

18.3 Kymriah (EU)

18.4 Temcell HS (Japan)

18.5 Chondrocytes-T-Ortho-ACI (Australia)

19. Global Cell Therapy Market Scenario

19.1 US

19.2 South Korea

19.3 Europe

19.4 Japan

19.5 China

19.6 Rest of the World

20. Global Cell Therapy Research Advancements

20.1 Drug Based Therapies Advancements in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

20.2 Advances in Cytomegalovirus Infection Prevention & Treatment

20.3 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease

20.4 Stem Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease

20.5 Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis via Stem Cell Therapy

20.6 Role of Stem Cell Therapy in Treating Infertility

20.7 Stem Cells for Eye Diseases

20.8 Cell Therapy for Stroke and Angina Pectoris

20.9 Stem Cell Therapy in Improving Wrinkles & Acne Scars

21. Treg Cells – The Next Step To Advance Cell Therapy

21.1 Introduction to Treg Cell

21.2 Isolation & Expansion of Treg Cell

21.3 Mechanism of Action

21.4 Clinical Trials of Treg Cell Therapy

21.4.1 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Treg cells to Prevent GvHD

21.4.2 Adoptive Cell Therapy of Polyclonal & Alloantigen-specific Treg cells to

Prevent Solid Organ Transplant Rejection

21.5 Treg Cell Therapy for the Treatmet of Autoinflammatory & Autoimmune

Diseases

21.5.1 Inflammatory Bowel Disease

21.5.2 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

21.5.3 Autoimmune Hepatitis

21.5.4 Pemphigus Vulgaris

21.5.5 Allergy and Asthma

21.6 Future Prospects of Treg Cell Therapy

22. Global Cell Therapy Market Future Prospects

23. Marketed Cell Therapies Clinical Insight by Company & Indication

23.1 Tisagenlecleucel (Kymriah)

23.2 Axicabtagene Ciloleucel (Yescarta)

23.3 Allogeneic Cultured Keratinocytes And Fibroblasts (Gintuit)

23.4 Adipose Stem Cell Therapy (Adipocell (Anterogen), Cupistem & Queencell)

23.5 Tonogenchoncel-L (INVOSSA-K inj)

23.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapies (Stempeucel)

23.7 Remestemcel-L (Prochymal & TEMCELL HS Inj.)

23.8 Sipuleucel-T (Provenge)

23.9 Autologous Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy - Pharmicell

23.10 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (MACI)

23.11 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (Chondrotransplant DISC)

23.12 Autologous Corneal Epithelial Stem Cell Therapy (Holoclar)

23.13 Nalotimagene Carmaleucel (Zalmoxis)

23.14 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy For Cartilage Repair (Cartistem)

23.15 Autologous Chondrocyte Implant - TETEC

23.16 Muscle-Derived Autologous Stem Cell Therapy (MyoCell)

23.17 Human Skin Replacement (CellSpray)

23.18 Leukocyte Cell Therapy (CureXcell)

23.19 Autologous Cultured Chondrocyte Implant (Carticel)

23.20 Azficel-T (Laviv)

23.21 Autologous Cultured Chondrocytes (CHONDRON)

23.22 Autologous Chondrocytes (BioCart)

23.23 Amniotic Cell Therapy (NuCel)

23.24 Dendritic Cell-Activated Cytokine-Induced Killer Cells - Shanghai Jia Fu Medical

23.25 Autologous Cultured Myoblasts And Fibroblasts (Urocell)

24. Competitive Landscape

24.1 Athersys Inc.

24.2 Baxter Healthcare Corporation

24.3 Bone Therapeutics

24.4 Celgene Corporation

24.5 Cell Medica

24.6 Cellerant Therapeutics

24.7 FibrocellScinence

24.8 Genzyme Corporation

24.9 Green Cross Cell

24.10 Histogenics Corporation

24.11 Intrexon Corporation

24.12 Intercytex

24.13 ISTO Biologics

24.14 Macrocure

24.15 Mesoblast

24.16 Molmed

24.17 Nuo Therapeutics Inc

24.18 OmniCyte

24.19 Opexa Therapeutics

24.20 Organogenesis

24.21 Pharmicell

24.22 TCA Cellular Therapy

24.23 Stem Cell Inc.

24.24 Teva Pharmaceuticals

24.25 Tigenix

24.26 Vericel Corporation

