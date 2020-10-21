Julian Newman and Ned Staebler Discuss Company Diversity Benefits With Fotis Georgiadis
Julian Newman, founder and CEO of Culture Creative. Ned Staebler, CEO of TechTown
On diversity: Let’s move the needle and stir the imagination. Let’s dream, expand, and make the world a much more beautiful place.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fotis Georgiadis, owner of the blog by his namesake, is a branding and image consultant specialist with a robust background and is a visionary interviewer. With a knack for pulling out a well-rounded interview, not only covering cutting edge technologies and corporate directions but also bringing out the personal side of the interviewee.
— Julian Newman, founder and CEO of Culture Creative
When moving towards a diverse employee structure, it is important to know what you are doing, so you can do it well. Fotis Georgiadis interviews with two CEO's, Julian Newman, founder and CEO of Culture Creative and Ned Staebler, CEO of TechTown, helps shed some light on this with their own experience and in turn expertise. By further strengthening their brand, their image, Fotis Georgiadis expands the 'trust' in their company, their product. Reach out to him at the below contact options so he can help get your company back on track. Something that is key as we continue to #reopen the business world.
-
Julian Newman, founder and CEO of Culture Creative
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?
My advice to CEOs would be to listen and learn from their experiences and the perspectives that they have. An organization has to be viewed as a multifaceted experience that encompasses everyone’s truth. The CEO sees the organization through a certain lens that reflects their own perspective and experiences. The managers see the organization through their own lenses and everyone in the different departments sees the organization through their own lenses. It takes collaboration, creativity, and the willingness to leverage the expertise and the talents of other people in order to make the organization function as a collaborative.
We are all blind, but we are all blind in different ways. And we all see in different ways. I see things in a way that you might be blind to and you might see things that I might be blind to. But if we can bind our collective sight to one another, then we can overcome the collective blindness that we all experience.
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders about how to manage a large team?
I think that you manage large teams by breaking the large team into smaller teams. So you raise up leaders and influencers in the larger group and empower them to lead over smaller groups. That creates more opportunity, a variety of experiences, and momentum. We want to help organizations create environments where every person can operate at the highest levels of their human potential. The full interview is available here.
-
Ned Staebler, CEO of TechTown
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders about how to manage a large team?
First, it’s a skill set. Just like anything else you do in life, you can’t expect to be great at it right away, but you must be intentional about getting better at it. You need to study other leaders — hopefully you had some good examples on the way up the ladder — and you need to practice, practice, practice. Read the books and try different tactics until you find a set of strategies that work for your leadership style and team.
Remember, you will make lots of mistakes in this process and, even when things are “running on all cylinders,” not everyone in a large team will be happy all the time. People bring lots of things to the table that are way beyond their leader’s ability to control. Whether they’re facing a tough home situation, are struggling financially, or caring for an elderly parent, that becomes something that affects a team and, therefore, something that the leader will have to create room for at the office and support the team member through.
What advice would you give to other CEOs or founders to help their employees to thrive?
That’s easy. Care. Care about your employees. If you don’t care about them as people — as individuals — you will be a bad leader. That doesn’t mean you sacrifice results and the bottom line, but it does mean that to support your people, you often you have to make short-term decisions that would make your instructor in business school pull his hair out. That’s OK. In the long run, it will pay for itself and more.
And, you can’t fake this. Putting up signs that say “We care about you” while implementing policies that don’t reflect that is a surefire way to have high turnover, low morale, and lousy culture. Read the rest of the interview here.
You can reach out to Fotis Georgiadis at the below-listed website, email and social media links to discuss how he can help your brand and image.
About Fotis Georgiadis
Fotis Georgiadis is the founder of DigitalDayLab. Fotis Georgiadis is a serial entrepreneur with offices in both Malibu and New York City. He has expertise in marketing, branding and mergers & acquisitions. Fotis Georgiadis is also an accomplished VC who has successfully concluded five exits. Fotis Georgiadis is also a contributor to Authority Magazine, Thrive Global & several others.
Contact and information on how to follow Fotis Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://www.fotisgeorgiadis.com
Email: fg@fotisgeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/fotis-georgiadis-994833103/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/FotisGeorgiadi3 @FotisGeorgiadi3
Fotis Georgiadis
fotisgeorgiadis.com
+1 203-983-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn