MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

October 12, 2020 to October 19, 2020

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to recover and investigate illegal firearms in Washington D.C. In addition to our patrol officers, the Department has specialized units—such as the Gun Recovery Unit (GRU), Narcotics Enforcement Unit (NEU), and Crime Suppression Teams (CSTs)—who work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off of our streets. From Monday, October 12, 2020, through Monday, October 19, 2020, MPD detectives and officers recovered 60 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

An H&R 929 .22 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2300 block of 13th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Eric Watson Nsiah, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 20-146-517

A Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1300 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Keyshawn Lavender, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-146-680

A Taurus .357 caliber revolver was recovered in the 400 block of Galloway Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-146-707

A Glock 23 .40 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 100 block of Q Street, Northeast. CCN: 20-146-732

A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3800 block of Hailey Terrace, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Antwoine Ricardo Thomas, of Northwest, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 20-146-755

A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Daniel Eugene Robinson, of Front Royal, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Speeding and a Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 20-146-773

A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 20-146-795

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1600 block of Military Road, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Juwan Hall, of Southeast, D.C., for Parole Violation, Felon in Possession, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 20-146-914