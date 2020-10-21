Homicide: 1400 Block of Perry Place, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Sunday, October 18, 2020, in the 1400 block of Perry Place, Northwest.

At approximately 12:55 am, a member of the Fourth District responded to the listed location for the report of a man down. Upon arrival, an adult male was located suffering from blunt force trauma. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries. After all life-saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced dead. A second adult male was located with non-life threatening injuries and was also transported to a local hospital for treatment.

An autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result, the cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma and the manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The victim has been identified as 64 year-old Saul Hernandez, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for any homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.