Dr. Janet O. Allen of Creekside Counseling to be Featured on Close Up Radio

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether we are dealing with relationship issues, a debilitating illness, or chronic anxiety, at some point in our lives we are all faced with painful situations. But when our problems become so overwhelming, we can barely function properly it’s time to seek professional help. Yet the fear of being stigmatized can make people reluctant to seek the treatment they need. But what if finding a qualified mental health care professional who will guide us down the right path towards healing and sustainable life changes will give us the life we always dreamed of?

Dr. Janet O. Allen is a National Board-Certified Counselor and sole owner of Creekside Counseling, an independent owned facility where she employs a staff of fifteen outstanding professionals. Dr. Allen is a top-notch sex addiction therapist, Certified Life Coach, Yoga instructor, and is EMDR certified.

“Mental health providers operate with an element of humility. We are not about telling you what to do, but rather helping you learn to solve any problems you’re struggling with,” says Dr. Allen. “We offer unwavering dedication towards exploring all your options. Together we find solutions, create a multitude of intelligent tools, and the most effective evidence-based strategies to thoroughly help you achieve balance and positivity.”

What inspired Dr. Allen to pursue the mental health field began in adolescence when she suddenly developed a serious medical condition in her vocal cords. To avoid having to go through surgery, she was instructed by her doctor not to speak for at least six weeks resulting in such extreme isolation she became severely depressed and even developed anorexia and later bulimia.

“Having gone through such turmoil at a young age made me realize how delicate the human condition really is and how internal and external pressures can activate mental health issues,” says Dr. Allen. “Without the right coping mechanisms when we are left to our own devices it’s much more difficult to navigate any challenging situations we face.”

Dr. Allen says all human beings possess the resilience and capability to move through our issues and come out potentially better for the experience.

“So many of us go through life putting on appearances of being happy when we are really suffering silently inside,” she says.

Creekside Counseling is a place of confidentiality and a non-judgmental environment coupled with Dr. Allen’s warm, direct, and compassionate approach.

“It’s in the process of talking and connecting with one another that we can tap into our intuition and clarify our own value system,” says Dr. Allen. “Seeing a therapist is not an admission of our inadequacies but rather a gesture towards promoting our own health and wellness, the desire to feel better, and astutely recognizing we cannot do it alone nor should we have to.”

In these unprecedented times of COVID which exacerbates the loneliness so epidemic in our society, seeking help is more imperative than ever.

Most recently Dr. Allen has focused her attention on treating First Responders helping them effectively manage stress and is dedicated to helping our officers who put their own lives at risk for the sake of others.

For Dr. Allen what matters most in this world are having healthy relationships, whether it’s with ourselves, the planet, our partners, anything that has any significance and serves to support those fundamental connections.

“With so much going on in the world and social media exacting havoc on our vulnerable and collective psyches our hearts yearn for hugs, to see others smile, and share our heartwarming stories.,” says Dr. Allen. “Let’s create a world where the air is pure, our hearts are soaring, and let’s take the journey together towards the life you were truly meant to have.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Janet O. Allen in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday October 23rd at 12 p.m. EST

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on our guest please visit www.creeksidecounselingidaho.com

Written By: Beatrice Maria Centeno