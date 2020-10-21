Rutland Barracks/ Carless and Negligent/ Arrest on Warrant
Carless and Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.
CASE#: 20B404109
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-773-9101
DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 / 1736 hours
STREET: Us Route 4
TOWN: Mendon
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mountain Commons Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Rainy
Arrested
Suspect: Lawrence Jackson
AGE: 49
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling on US Route 4 at 85 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the operator as Lawrence Jackson (49) of Rutland VT. Jackson was taken into custody for carless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation it was learned that the passenger in the vehicle Justin Pogue had a warrant for his arrest out of Bennington County.
Lawrence was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland VT where he was processed and released on citation. Pogue was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and lodged on the warrant.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 1000 hours
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Christopher Loyzelle
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
124 State Pl, Rutland, VT 05701
Office: 802-773-9101
Fax: 802-775-6968
