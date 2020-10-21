Rutland Barracks/ Carless and Negligent/ Arrest on Warrant

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

Carless and Negligent Operation of a motor vehicle.

CASE#: 20B404109

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Loyzelle

STATION: VSP – Rutland Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 10/20/20 / 1736 hours

STREET: Us Route 4

TOWN: Mendon

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Mountain Commons Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Rainy

Arrested

Suspect: Lawrence Jackson

AGE: 49

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time Troopers from the Rutland Barracks observed a vehicle traveling on US Route 4 at 85 mph in a posted 50 mph zone. Troopers conducted a motor vehicle stop and identified the operator as Lawrence Jackson (49) of Rutland VT. Jackson was taken into custody for carless and negligent operation of a motor vehicle. During the course of the investigation it was learned that the passenger in the vehicle Justin Pogue had a warrant for his arrest out of Bennington County.

Lawrence was transported to the State Police Barracks in Rutland VT where he was processed and released on citation. Pogue was transported to the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility and lodged on the warrant.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Rutland County Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/14/2020 1000 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

