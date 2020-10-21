HuntPost.com Outdoorsman Social Marketplace Launches New Mobile App
“Our IOS and Android app gives greater mobile access to hunting, fishing and camping enthusiast on the go, now in 90 countries.”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HuntPost.com, Inc. the leading social network and online marketplace for hunting, fishing and camping enthusiast, today announced the launch of its new app for iOS and Android mobile devices. This addition to HuntPost's technology suite illustrates the company's initiative in building the most advanced and farthest reaching social networking eMarketplace for the outdoorsman industry, worldwide.
"Our new IOS and Android app gives greater mobile access to hunting, fishing and camping enthusiast on the go, now in 90 countries.," said Greg Tella, HuntPost Chief Investment Officer. "HuntPost has been helping business professionals connect with online shoppers throughout North America for the past few years, and now they can reach an entirely new group of international consumers."
The new mobile makes it easy for hunting, fishing and camping industry professionals to stay connected with their online audience of followers, by uploading instructional videos, podcasts, news releases and product photos. The new app also provides for 1-on-1 and group text messaging so industry professionals can stay connected with their team, trade show partners, vendors and customers, all from one easy-to-use business communication platform.
About HuntPost.com, Inc.
HuntPost is a leading social networking and eMarketplace in the global hunting, fishing and camping industry. An estimated one third of the world's population participates in the hunting, fishing and camping industry, generating an estimate USD$2 trillion in annual consumer spending on new products and services. HuntPost aims to become the global social networking version of Amazon for hunting, fishing and camping consumers.
To download the HuntPost mobile app, visit HuntPost.com from your iPhone or Android phone, and choose the applicable app download option.
To learn more about investing in HuntPost, please visit https://www.HuntPost.com/invest
