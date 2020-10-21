Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Nānākuli Flood Control Channel Drone Surveying

Posted on Oct 20, 2020 in Latest News, Newsroom

(Nānākuli, Oʻahu) – As part of the ongoing Nānākuli Flood Control Channel improvements in Nānākuli, Oʻahu, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, will conduct drone surveying on October 21, 2020. The work will last through the end of the week, weather permitting.

Residents in the area should anticipate visible drone surveying of the channel’s laterals between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The contractor will begin the drone work on the mauka side and make its way makai.

The Nānākuli Flood Control Channel project began in July 2020 and will include concrete relining, concrete spall repair, concrete crack repair, and chain link fence repairs to roughly a mile of the channel.

For more information, call (808) 620-9500.

###

About the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands: The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.

Media Contact: Cedric Duarte Information and Community Relations Officer Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (808) 620-9591

(808) 342-0873 [email protected]

