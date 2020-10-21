DHHL NEWS RELEASE: Nānākuli Flood Control Channel Drone Surveying

Newsroom Posted on Oct 20, 2020 in Latest News

(Nānākuli, Oʻah u) – As part of the ongoing Nānākuli Flood Control Channel improvements in Nānākuli, Oʻahu, the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, through its contractor Hawaii Engineering Group, will conduct drone surveying on October 21, 2020. The work will last through the end of the week, weather permitting.

Residents in the area should anticipate visible drone surveying of the channel’s laterals between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. The contractor will begin the drone work on the mauka side and make its way makai.

The Nānākuli Flood Control Channel project began in July 2020 and will include concrete relining, concrete spall repair, concrete crack repair, and chain link fence repairs to roughly a mile of the channel.

