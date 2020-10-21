GovConSites Launches Website-as-a-Service Offering for Government Contractors
321RUSS and 2nd Stage Marketing bring expert website branding, design, messaging, marketing, and management to the unique GovCon sector
Our website offerings allow business owners to focus on winning contracts, serving customers, and managing employees – and leave the technical details of website building and maintenance to experts.”MELBOURNE, FL, USA, October 21, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two Space Coast online marketing experts have partnered to launch GovConSites.com with a unique Website-as-a-Service™ (WSaaS) offering to address the unique needs of small and mid-sized government contractors.
— Bruce Milligan
GovConSites.com offers tiered website packages that will satisfy the business development and marketing requirements of most GovCon firms. Development packages range from “Launch” sites for startups to sophisticated “Lead” sites that support lead generation, thought leadership, and talent acquisition programs for larger companies. Larger packages also include custom branding and content development.
Website management packages, with predictable monthly operating expenses, cover everything needed to support a dynamic, dependable website, including content updates, hosting, maintenance, licensing, and security.
The partners who created this offering to the GovCon market are:
· 321RUSS (Cape Canaveral, FL), led by branding and design expert Russ Wood, who has consulted on brands and created marketing and sales materials for scores of businesses and non-profit organizations. He has developed a mastery of blending design and functionality in WordPress websites.
· 2nd Stage Marketing (Indialantic, FL), founded by public relations and content marketing specialist Bruce Milligan, who has 30 years of technology and GovCon marketing and public relations experience. He recently launched GovConITNews.com to help publicize news releases from small and mid-sized GovCon IT firms.
“In order to scale your GovCon firm, you must invest in a professional, modern website to establish your credibility and quickly inform prospects, partners, and job candidates,” said Milligan. “Our tiered website models and cost-effective management services allow business owners to focus on winning contracts, serving customers, and managing employees – leaving the technical details of website building and maintenance to experts.”
“We have delivered and hosted dozens of sites for companies of all types and sizes, with special expertise in the GovCon sector,” said Wood. “We will tailor the site to the client’s existing brand and materials or help improve their brand and content as part of the project. Using industry-standard development tools and one of the world’s best hosting companies, we can deliver a fast, stable website that is searchable, ranks well and provides a great experience for visitors.”
In addition to building the site and improving branding and content as needed, the turnkey GovConSites WSaaS model includes porting all existing content from a current site and ensuring continuity of legacy links.
The hosting and maintenance service, billed as a predictable monthly operating expense, includes:
· Configuring and monitoring site security
· Monitoring uptime and troubleshooting
· Updating WordPress and all plugins
· An appropriate number of change requests
· Maintaining all software and hosting licenses
More information about the GovCon WSaaS offering is available at GovConSites.com or by calling 703-231-4700.
About 321RUSS
321RUSS is a brand consulting agency led by CEO Russ Wood. For nearly two decades, Russ has helped hundreds of small businesses and large enterprises build better brands. He has built scores of brand-focused websites for growing businesses, focusing on WordPress as the leading Web publishing and e-commerce ecosystem. Russ is a video blogger and frequent speaker on topics including branding and business growth. To learn more, visit https://321RUSS.com.
About 2nd Stage Marketing, LLC
2nd Stage Marketing offers marketing, public relations, and content development expertise to technology-focused and tech-enabled companies, including government contractors. Led by Bruce Milligan, with more than 30 years of marketing and communications experience, the company provides consulting, campaign management, and marketing content leadership to growth-focused entrepreneurs who have yet added marketing leadership to their team. For more information, visit https://2ndStageMarketing.com.
Bruce Milligan
GovConSites
+1 703-231-4700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn