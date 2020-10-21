Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Cut costs with Ecology's Lean/Green Program

Lean/Green manufacturers have a more streamlined operation with less impact on the environment. Today’s customers are looking for products and services that incorporate both economic and environmental sustainability. Does your business fit the description?

Lean operations have decreased costs/increased efficiency, while Green operations have reduced their overall waste/impact on the environment. Since environmental impacts are wasted materials and energy, Lean/Green projects can do both at once. Make your business safer, more productive, and competitive with the Lean/Green program from Impact Washington and Ecology.

Listen to Lean/Green Program administrator Hugh O'Neill talk about how the program can help a business' bottom line:

 

