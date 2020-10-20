SANTA FE – New Mexico state health officials on Tuesday announced 599 additional COVID-19 cases. Per the state Department of Health, the most recent cases are:

154 new cases in Bernalillo County

26 new cases in Chaves County

9 new cases in Cibola County

45 new cases in Curry County

136 new cases in Doña Ana County

21 new cases in Eddy County

1 new case in Grant County

1 new case in Hidalgo County

18 new cases in Lea County

2 new cases in Lincoln County

2 new cases in Los Alamos County

17 new cases in Luna County

16 new cases in McKinley County

29 new cases in Otero County

6 new cases in Quay County

4 new cases in Rio Arriba County

3 new cases in Roosevelt County

18 new cases in Sandoval County

30 new cases in San Juan County

3 new cases in San Miguel County

33 new cases in Santa Fe County

1 new case in Sierra County

5 new cases in Socorro County

1 new case in Taos County

1 new case in Union County

15 new cases in Valencia County

1 new case among individuals held by federal agencies at the Otero County Prison Facility

1 new case among New Mexico Corrections Department inmates at the Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County

The Department of Health on Tuesday reported seven additional deaths in New Mexico related to COVID-19:

A male in his 80s from Curry County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A second female in her 80s from Eddy County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 60s from Roosevelt County. The individual was hospitalized and had underlying conditions.

A male in his 40s from Santa Fe County. The individual had underlying conditions.

A male in his 80s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

A female in her 90s from Santa Fe County. The individual was hospitalized and was a resident of the Kingston Residence in Santa Fe.

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 942.

Previously reported numbers included two cases that have been identified as duplicates in Bernalillo County; three cases that were not lab confirmed (one in Bernalillo County, one in Chaves County, one in Santa Fe County) – these have now been corrected. Including the above newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 37,896 COVID-19 cases:

Bernalillo County: 9,218 Catron County: 9 Chaves County: 1,791 Cibola County: 507 Colfax County: 41 Curry County: 1,338 De Baca County: 1 Doña Ana County: 4,902 Eddy County: 1,214 Grant County: 169 Guadalupe County: 37 Harding County: 1 Hidalgo County: 112 Lea County: 1,855 Lincoln County: 309 Los Alamos County: 40 Luna County: 648 McKinley County: 4,492 Mora County: 14 Otero County: 395 Quay County: 93 Rio Arriba County: 457 Roosevelt County: 392 Sandoval County: 1,748 San Juan County: 3,629 San Miguel County: 150 Santa Fe County: 1,411 Sierra County: 76 Socorro County: 188 Taos County: 175 Torrance County: 93 Union County: 39 Valencia County: 787

County totals are subject to change upon further investigation and determination of residency of individuals positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by federal agencies at the following facilities:

Cibola County Correctional Center: 331 Otero County Prison Facility: 338 Otero County Processing Center: 181 Torrance County Detention Facility: 44

The Department of Health currently reports the following numbers of COVID-19 cases among individuals held by the New Mexico Corrections Department at the following facilities:

Central New Mexico Correctional Facility in Valencia County: 41 Lea County Correctional Facility: 102 Northeast New Mexico Correctional Facility in Union County: 5 Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center in Cibola County: 1 Otero County Prison Facility: 472 Penitentiary of New Mexico in Santa Fe County: 1 Southern New Mexico Correctional Facility in Doña Ana County: 45 Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Cibola County: 4

As of today, there are 205 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19. This number may include individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 out of state but are currently hospitalized in New Mexico. This number does not include New Mexicans who tested positive for COVID-19 and may have been transferred to a hospital out of state.

OVERALL STATE HOSPITAL CAPACITY: As of today, 81 percent of adult general beds at New Mexico hospitals are occupied, and 71 percent of adult ICU beds across New Mexico hospitals are occupied. This includes patients hospitalized for COVID-19 and other illnesses.

As of today, there are 20,165 COVID-19 cases designated as having recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.

The Department of Health has identified at least one positive COVID-19 case in residents and/or staff in the past 28 days at the following long-term care facilities:

Albuquerque Heights Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Artesia Healthcare and Rehabilitation Atria Vista Del Rio in Albuquerque Bear Canyon Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque BeeHive Homes Volcano Cliffs in Albuquerque Belen Meadows Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Belen Bloomfield Nursing and Rehabilitation Brookdale Valencia Albuquerque Casa Arena Blanca Nursing Center in Alamogordo Casa del Sol Center in Las Cruces Casa de Oro Center in Las Cruces Casa Maria Health Care Center in Roswell Clovis Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clovis Colfax Long Term Care Center in Springer Desert Springs Nursing and Rehabilitation in Hobbs El Castillo in Santa Fe Good Life Senior Living in Artesia Good Life Senior Living in Carlsbad Good Life Senior Living in Lovington Good Samaritan Manzano Del Sol Independent Senior Living in Albuquerque Good Samaritan Society Las Cruces Laguna Rainbow Care in Casa Blanca Lakeview Christian Home in Carlsbad Las Palomas Center in Albuquerque Life Care Center in Farmington LifeSpire Assisted Living in Rio Rancho Lotus Care Homes in Albuquerque Kingston Residence of Santa Fe Mission Arch Center in Roswell MorningStar Assisted Living & Memory Care in Rio Rancho The Montebello on Academy in Albuquerque The Neighborhood in Rio Rancho New Mexico State Veterans Home in Truth or Consequences Odelia Healthcare (Camino Healthcare) in Albuquerque Princeton Place in Albuquerque Ramah Adult Care in Ramah The Rehabilitation Center of Albuquerque Retirement Ranches in Clovis Retreat Healthcare in Rio Rancho The Rio Las Estancias in Albuquerque Rio Rancho Center Sandia Ridge Center in Albuquerque Sandia Senior Suites in Albuquerque San Juan Center in Albuquerque Silver City Care Center in Silver City Skies Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Albuquerque Sombrillo Nursing and Rehabilitation in Los Alamos South Valley Care Center in Albuquerque Tercer Cielo in Albuquerque Village at Northrise in Las Cruces Village Retirement Community in Roswell Welbrook Senior Living Las Cruces Westwind House Assisted Living in Albuquerque Wheatfields Senior Living Community in Clovis

The Department of Health has detected community spread in the state of New Mexico and is investigating cases with no known exposure. The agency reports that given the infectious nature of the virus it is likely other residents are infected but yet to be tested or confirmed positive. To that end, all New Mexicans have been instructed to stay home except for outings absolutely necessary for health, safety and welfare. These additional restrictions have been enacted to aggressively minimize person-to-person contact and ensure spread is mitigated. New Mexicans are strongly urged to limit travel to only what is necessary for health, safety and welfare.

The New Mexico Department of Health has active investigations into the positive patients, which includes contact-tracing and swabs of symptomatic individuals who have had contact with the positive cases.

Every New Mexican must work together to stem the spread of COVID-19. Stay home, especially if you are sick. Wear a mask or face covering when in public and around others.

New Mexicans who report symptoms of COVID-19 infection, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell should call their health care provider or the NMDOH COVID-19 hotline immediately (1-855-600-3453).

The Department of Health strongly encourages the following groups to get tested:

Symptomatic people displaying the COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, and/or loss of taste or smell;

Asymptomatic people who are close contacts or household members of people in their infectious period who have already tested positive for the coronavirus;

Asymptomatic people who live or work in congregate settings such as long-term care facilities and group homes;

Patients who are scheduled for surgery and whose provider has advised them to get tested before the procedure.

New Mexicans who have non-health-related questions or concerns can also call 833-551-0518 or visit newmexico.gov, which is being updated regularly as a one-stop source for information for families, workers and others affected by and seeking more information about COVID-19.