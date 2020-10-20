Governor Newsom Statement on Death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Sergeant 10.20.20

Published: Oct 20, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant Harry Cohen:

“Jennifer and I are saddened to learn of the untimely death of Sgt. Cohen and offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time. His service to the Riverside County community will not be forgotten.”

Cohen, 48, died October 18 after suffering a medical emergency during SWAT training. Sgt. Cohen was assigned to the Special Enforcement Division, K-9 unit. He began his service with the Department on September 30, 1996. As a deputy, he worked assignments at the Banning Station, Lake Elsinore Station and Southwest Station. In 2003, he promoted to corporal within the Southwest Station where he worked until his promotion to sergeant in 2010. Sergeant Cohen then worked assignments at the Perris Station, Moreno Valley Station, Ben Clark Training Center, PSEC, Special Enforcement Bureau and K-9 Unit.

He is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Flags at the State Capitol will be flown at half-staff in honor of Sgt. Cohen.

