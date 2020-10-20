Seduction Cosmetic Center's Hilarious Viral TikTok Tops 4 Million Views
Hilarious TikTok from Seduction Cosmetic Center goes viral as the clip racks up more than 4 million views on the platform.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Home to several of Miami's top surgeons, Seduction Cosmetic Center specializes in Brazilian butt lifts, tummy tucks, liposuction, and so-called mommy makeovers among a variety of other popular procedures. With thousands of fans online, the Miami-Dade County-based clinic recently became a particular hit on video-sharing service TikTok, with one of Seduction Cosmetic Center's clips on the platform racking up several million views since it was uploaded.
The hilarious clip, titled 'Me explaining to the Dr. what I want,' sees a Seduction Cosmetic Center team member animatedly joking with one of the clinic's doctors about wanting a tummy tuck and a Brazilian butt lift. Performed in time to a backing track that's also garnered significant popularity on the platform recently, Seduction Cosmetic Center's 10-second TikTok video, first uploaded on Tuesday, August 25, has now been viewed in excess of 4 million times.
In total, Seduction Cosmetic Center has now uploaded more than 20 equally entertaining videos to TikTok since signing up to the service earlier this year. Fast on the approach to a combined 6 million views on the popular app, the Seduction Cosmetic Center TikTok account is now followed by almost 50,000 individual users. The Miami-Dade County-based clinic has so far received more than 200,000 'likes' on its clips, which have now been viewed a total of over 5.7 million times.
In addition to Seduction Cosmetic Center's latest hit clip, two earlier TikTok videos from the clinic—posted in June and July—have each now topped half a million views apiece, too.
TikTok is a video-sharing social networking service owned by ByteDance. TikTok was released worldwide in August 2018 and is now available in a total of 40 languages. Downloaded more than 80 million times in the United States alone, and topping 2 billion downloads worldwide, TikTok currently has an estimated 800 million active users around the globe.
Celebrities on the platform include Will Smith, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Derulo, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Millie Bobby Brown, and Selena Gomez.
Going viral on TikTok isn't Seduction Cosmetic Center's only recent social networking achievement. The Miami-Dade County-based plastic surgery clinic has also recently topped 110,000 followers on leading photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Seduction Cosmetic Center's well-received mix of before and after photos, tips and advice, procedural videos, and more regularly attracts tens of thousands of likes, views, and comments.
"Every time I see a video, I get excited!" says a recent comment on one of Seduction Cosmetic Center's posts – a sentiment, it seems, shared across the board between fans of the clinic on Instagram, TikTok, and elsewhere online.
