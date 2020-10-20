Stunning Model Homes Completed at Aura at Miralon® in Palm Springs, Tours Available by Appointment Only

/EIN News/ -- PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three breathtaking model home designs are now complete and ready for tours at the highly anticipated Aura at Miralon, Christopher Homes’ dramatic new Desert Modern home collection in Palm Springs. In-person visits are available by appointment only, offering homebuyers the opportunity to privately experience Aura’s sleek, clean lines, bright, open living areas, expansive glass walls and desirable outdoor features that seamlessly echo the style of the area’s iconic mid-century architecture.



With Christopher Homes’ signature craftsmanship and superb quality setting the tone, these visually striking single-story homes showcase flowing indoor spaces that span from approximately 1,894 to 2,210 square feet and include three bedrooms, up to three and one-half baths and two-car garages. Tours will reveal inviting living rooms leading to outdoor leisure areas that can double as al fresco offices when working from home. Gourmet kitchens are well equipped for the most gifted chefs and include oversized islands with room for seating. To make the most of the picturesque Palm Springs surroundings, private courtyards with sparkling pools complement every home, while modern touches like energy-saving solar panels and smart home automation to remotely control front door locks, thermostats and more are already included. Prices are anticipated to start from the $700,000s.

Prices are anticipated to start from the $700,000s.

“Homebuyers have shown incredible interest in Aura at Miralon and we’re delighted to announce that the model homes are completed and absolutely stunning in person,” said Jaime Todd, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Christopher Homes. “Homebuyers can tour models by appointment only and see how these Desert Modern designs have reawakened the mid-century elegance of Palm Springs. Call today to reserve a date for your in-home tour.”

Aura is located just two miles from downtown Palm Springs, where residents can easily indulge in the area’s outstanding restaurants for brunch and dining, plentiful shopping spots, popular recreation including world-class golf courses, and numerous cultural activities. Medical centers and other lifestyle conveniences are close to home, while the attractions of both Los Angeles and San Diego are within a manageable distance of home.

As part of the modern residential oasis of Miralon® in Palm Springs, Aura offers homeowners a welcoming, sustainable-style atmosphere that embraces the outdoors and makes it easy for neighbors to mix, mingle and enjoy a natural sense of belonging. Set on 309 acres, the Miralon master-planned community will comprise 1,150 homes and provide an impressive array of amenities that include “The Miralon Club” and its sparkling pool, fitness studio, full service bar, Hub Wi-Fi Café, co-working spaces and much more. The site also features 97 acres of open space with miles of jogging and walking trails, parks including the FetchPark dog park, a beautiful community garden, and 7,000+ growing olive trees that will produce and deliver freshly pressed olive oil right to residents’ plates.

Those interested in Aura at Miralon can find more information at www.Christopher-Homes.com.

About Miralon in Palm Springs

Miralon®, Palm Springs, California. One of the largest new “agrihoods” in the U.S., Miralon’s 309 acres will include 1,150 Modernist-inspired residences and the transformation of an 18-hole golf course into olive groves and community gardens.

About Christopher Homes

Christopher Homes is a well-respected, private homebuilder and land developer with offices in Newport Beach, California. Renowned across Southern California for masterful planning, design excellence, and the highest caliber construction, the company’s enduring success is rooted in its hands-on, collaborative approach where the utmost value is placed on livability, premier quality, and attention to detail.

The Christopher Homes team holds an unwavering commitment to deliver a superior product, while focusing on future trends, new partnerships with industry leaders and enlisting the finest architects, landscape professionals and design consultants. By engaging in every step of the building process, the company raises the bar for architectural integrity as it continues to fulfill the dream of quality homeownership.

Prices are effective as of the date of publication.

