LM Participates in Virtual American Indian Science and Engineering Society National Conference

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Legacy Management (LM) operated a virtual career fair booth at the American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) National Conference, held Oct. 15-17.

The AISES National Conference, which attracts attendees from the United States and Canada, is the premier event for Indigenous science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) professionals and students, focusing on educational, professional, and workforce development. Attendees include Indigenous high school and college students, educators, professionals; tribal nations and enterprises; universities, corporations, and government agencies.

Originally scheduled to take place in Spokane, Washington, the conference was held in a virtual format, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Highlights included an opening ceremony, networking suites, speaker sessions, research presentations, and a college and career fair. LM staff participated in sessions and sponsored a booth at the college and career fair. The booth was designed specifically for the event, equipped with links to videos, information on internships, and brochures to download. The LM team was able to chat live and videoconference with attendees during the fair.

“While we would prefer to interact personally with conference attendees, this was truly a unique experience, and we were thrilled that the organizers were able to quickly pivot and organize a virtual conference,” said Shawn Montgomery, LM public participation specialist. “AISES is one of our favorite conferences. We are able to showcase our work with our tribal partners and visit with students about STEM and internship opportunities.”