DNR's launches new learn to hunt Iowa online video series

Over the past year, the Iowa DNR has partnered with Iowa Safari Club International and several other organizations to create a free, online video series that provides new hunters or existing hunters wanting to try something new, the information, skills, and resources needed to get out in the hunting field!

This 23 video series provides hunting enthusiasts within information on how to find a place to hunt, how to purchase a license, selecting a shotgun, selecting a compound bow, how to call ducks and geese, small game hunting basics, how to dress for the outdoors, turkey hunting basics, predator hunting basics, fur handling, common wildlife diseases, and much more.

To check out the new online video series and many other resources to get you started on your hunting journey or to expand your hunting knowledge and skills, visit: www.iowadnr.gov/learntohunt.

“Self-help resources and videos have been continuing to grow in popularity,” said Megan Wisecup, hunter education coordinator for the Iowa DNR. “We wanted to be able to offer those interested in hunting and trapping some credible resources to help expand their knowledge and skills as they grow and develop as a hunter and/or trapper. These types of resources paired with our in-person and virtual workshops will ensure that we are meeting the demands of our sportsmen and women to help build comfort and confidence in their abilities to hunt and trap a variety of game species in our state.”

The project was completed thanks to the support from the Iowa Chapter Safari Club International, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever, Delta Waterfowl, Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Iowa Bowhunters Association, Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation, Izaak Walton League, Jax Outdoor Gear Farm and Ranch, Archery Trade Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Iowa Hunter Education Instructor Association, Whitetails Unlimited and the Iowa DNR.