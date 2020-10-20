Revised: Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Connecticut homicide

Update: The suspect’s first name is Corey. The name was spelled incorrectly in the previous version of this release and has been updated below.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE: Vermont State Police arrest suspect in Connecticut homicide

CASE#: 20A504074

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Jeffrey Stephenson

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 10/19/2020 at about 2:25 p.m.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line, Vermont

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Corey Ramos

AGE: 30

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridgeport, Connecticut

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at 2:25 p.m., officials with U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the Interstate 91 Port of Entry in Derby Line notified the Vermont State Police that a fugitive had been apprehended at the border by Canadian authorities after attempting to flee the United States on foot. State police learned that the suspect was Corey Ramos, 30, of Bridgeport, Connecticut.

At the time of the incident, Ramos was wanted in Connecticut on a warrant for two counts of violating a protective order related to a former girlfriend, Jennifer Brelsford. The warrant indicated the court set bail at $500,000. Ramos also was wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide of Brelsford that had occurred on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home in Bridgeport. More information about the protective order and the homicide are available from the Bridgeport (Connecticut) Police Department.

The Vermont State Police learned that Ramos has ties to Rutland, Vermont, including recent involvements with law enforcement in the area and a pending criminal case on charges including sexual assault without consent and second-degree unlawful restraint. Police further learned that Ramos fled Connecticut following the homicide in Vermont-registered vehicle, which was later found abandoned near the Vermont-Canada border. The Vermont State Police and Rutland City Police Department were actively looking for Ramos.

Following Ramos’s apprehension by Canadian authorities, he was returned to the Port of Entry and the custody of U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents, who contacted the Vermont State Police. Responding troopers took Ramos into state custody on suspicion of being a fugitive from justice. Ramos was jailed without bail pending a court appearance scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Newport. Ramos faces extradition to Connecticut on the charges pending there.

The Vermont State Police worked closely on this case with the Bridgeport Police Department, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Rutland City Police Department, and the Orleans County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Additional information will be contained in the affidavit of probable cause that will be public following Ramos’s arraignment in Vermont.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/20/2020 at 1 p.m.

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division, in Newport

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold without bail

MUG SHOT: Attached