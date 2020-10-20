Reason 2 Rhyme Music Signs Venezuelan Violin Prodigy Luis Montilla

Luis Montilla Reason2Rhyme Music

The White Violin Tracking to Begin Last Week of October in Asheville, NC.

Montilla’s unique style of music is unheard of in the current industry. The opportunity to produce his debut record with world-class players is a dream come true for us.” — Bryan Wagstaff, Chief Executive Officer at Reason 2 Rhyme Music

BOULDER, COLORADO, US, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reason 2 Rhyme Music today announced it has signed Venezuelan violin prodigy Luis Montilla – The White Violin, to a two-year recording and publishing deal. Tracking begins at the end of this month at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, NC. Involved in the project is Jeff Sipe (Aquarium Rescue Unit) on drums, Luisito Quintero (Chic Corea) on percussion, Zack Page on bass guitar, Venezuelan piano prodigy Alis Javier Romero Martinez and other world-class musicians. The record will be completed at Violet Recording in Boulder, Colorado with a release date sometime in March, 2021.

“The signing of Luis Montilla is incredibly exciting for everyone involved in the project, as well as for the forward momentum of our company,” says Bryan Wagstaff, Chief Executive Officer at Reason 2 Rhyme Music. “Montilla’s unique style of music is unheard of in the current industry. The opportunity to produce his debut record with world-class players is a dream come true for us.”

“In this moment of my life, I really appreciate the great opportunity that Reason 2 Rhyme Music has given me to share my music and love to others,” says Luis Montilla. “I’m really looking forward to this new relationship.”

Reason 2 Rhyme Music envisions producing and releasing at least two records during the initial two years of the contract, with a global release of Montilla’s debut record late Spring 2021.

Reason 2 Rhyme Music is a full-service, boutique music production company headquartered in Boulder, Colorado. Reason 2 Rhyme Music is a music publishing company, record label, A&R firm, national talent agency and personal management company advocating for artists.

Luis Montilla – The White Violin is a classically trained violinist, fluent in jazz and Latin music with a unique ability to improvise. Montilla was born in San Felipe, Venezuela and shortly thereafter moved to Maracaibo, Venezuela where he was raised. He graduated from Cecilio Acosta Catholic University in Venezuela with a bachelor’s degree in music and a master’s degree in education, then trained at the Jose Luis Paz Conservatory.