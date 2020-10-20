MnDOT plans aerial photo work along I-90 in Faribault County (Oct. 20, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – The Minnesota Department of Transportation will conduct aerial mapping of a segment of Interstate 90 in Faribault County this fall. The mapping will create a record of existing infrastructure and landscape along, and adjacent to, MnDOT right of way for transportation planning and operations. This work must be conducted after fall harvest and the leaves fall but before we receive snow.

Work will take place beginning in late October into early November; weather permitting, in the following locations:

Highway I-90 from 2 miles west of Blue Earth to Highway 22 in Faribault County

MnDOT crews will paint large white “X” targets on paved surfaces and place plastic or fabric “X” targets on unpaved surfaces. A survey crew then records the coordinate position and elevation of these targets and provides that information to the aerial photography company. The targets are temporary and will be removed when the photography is completed.

Landowners selected for this survey will receive a letter from the local MnDOT office with detailed information about the targets. MnDOT requests that landowners not remove or disturb the targets until the photography is completed. If a target must be moved, please contact MnDOT District 7 survey staff at 507-304-6176 or by email at chris.babcock@state.mn.us.

