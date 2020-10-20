USDA Forest Service Now Accepting Applications for Grant Programs Supporting Innovation in Wood Products and Wood Energy

The USDA Forest Service announced it is now accepting applications for approximately $10 million in funding through the 2021 Wood Innovations Grant and the 2021 Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Grant. These grants seek to support local economies through wood products and wood energy innovations while reducing hazardous fuels and improving forest health.

“Healthy and productive markets for wood products and wood energy are integral to supporting sustainable management and improving conditions of our nation’s forested lands,” said Forest Service Chief Vicki Christiansen. “We can enhance the health and resilience of public and private forests while fostering innovation and strengthening economic opportunities around wood products.”

The Wood Innovations Grant program has a long track record of success and seeks to strengthen emerging markets for innovative wood products such as mass timber and cross-laminated timber. Eligible projects would increase wood products manufacturing capacity, strengthen markets that support forest ecosystem restoration and develop commercial facilities for wood biomass and wood products, among others. The application for 2021 Wood Innovations Grants closes January 20, 2021.

The Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Grant program aims to support forest health by expanding renewable wood energy use and innovative manufacturing for wood products. The grant helps to fund the costs of installing wood energy systems or building innovative wood product facilities. In 2020 the program supported projects in seven rural communities in five states. The application for the 2021 Community Wood Energy and Wood Innovation Grant program closes Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

The Forest Service will share information and answer questions on how to apply for the grants during a webinar on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 2:00 pm EST.

For more information on the grants and instructions on how to attend the webinar, visit the Forest Service’s Wood Innovations website.