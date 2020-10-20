Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,040 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,149 in the last 365 days.

OEIS Investigations & Security Announces Expansion of Security Guard Services to Mississauga, Ontario

OEIS Security Agency

OEIS Logo

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canadian Security and Investigations company OEIS have answered demand and are now providing its premium quality security services in Mississauga. All with the same devotion to excellence and attention to detail that has won the company remarkable praise.

October 20, 2020

When it comes to having security needs met, most would agree it is a time to expect experience, reliability, and a commitment to professionalism. In Canada, these qualities and much more, have earned Security and Investigation company OEIS a shining reputation. Building off of this success. OEIS recently announced they have now expanded its service area and are now also operating in Mississauga, Ontario and its surrounding communities. OEIS now offer top-quality security services in Mississauga such as Security Patrol, Condominium Security, Construction Security and other investigation services, as needed.

“We provide qualified, educated and professional law enforcement, security services protection, and investigation services that meet the needs of our clients as Your Total Security Expert,” commented a spokesperson from OEIS, “We look forward to exceeding client expectations in the Mississauga area.”

According to the company, has seven locations across Canada and a staff of over 165 security professionals. OEIS is a registered Investigation and Security firm that contains multi-cultured professionals from all over the globe. Its team consists of former police officers, ex-military soldiers, human trafficking experts, anti-drug prevention officers, and anti- terrorism and operational collaborators.

The reviews for OEIS continue to be positive across the board.

Jay S., from Ontario, recently said in a five-star review, “We brought on OEIS to handle some of our regular security needs. The company has completely impressed us. This is now one less thing we need to worry about, thanks to OEIS.”

OEIS’s address in Mississauga is Unit 50 1215 Queensway E, Rd, Mississauga, Ontario, L4Y 1R6.

For more information be sure to visit https://oeis.ca.

Or reach us:

+18772961112

Ivana Darson – Brand Ambassador

info@oeis.ca

Ivana
OEIS
email us here

You just read:

OEIS Investigations & Security Announces Expansion of Security Guard Services to Mississauga, Ontario

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.