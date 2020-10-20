Sky Residences at ICE District Announces New Luxury Rental Offering: Sky Signature Suites

Twelve floors in SKY Residences have been converted to rental properties, offering tenants the best access to Edmonton’s dynamic ICE District

/EIN News/ -- EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICE District announced today that floors 31-42 of SKY Residences have been transformed to SKY Signature Suites and are now available as rental properties. SKY Signature Suites at ICE District (SKY Signature Suites) are fully managed with high hospitality standards and offer the same immaculate features and designer finishes as SKY Residences.



SKY Signature Suites spans 12 levels of the 66-floor Stantec Tower, Western Canada’s tallest tower, and boasts endless views of the city with limitless sky all around. Tenants will be immersed in the best place to live, work and play, with the best access to Rogers Place as well as entertainment, dining, and shopping downtown. A total of 168 luxury units are available as rental properties for tenants to live atop Edmonton’s dynamic ICE District.

“Living in a SKY Signature Suite offers the same unparalleled amenities as SKY Residences, providing more prospective residents with the chance to experience the best of what ICE District has to offer,” said Tim Shipton, Senior Vice President, Communications and Government Relations, ICE District. “These suites are second to none and further the accessibility of being able to live in the heart of it all.”

Built to the highest standards of LEED® requirements, SKY Signature Suites are built with numerous top-of-the-line safety and design features such as high-speed elevators, full HVAC systems, and leak detection systems in all suites. Tenants have eight configurations to choose from including one and two bedrooms with den options, as well as access to the 20,000 square-foot amenity space (shared with owners of SKY Residences) including features such as a rooftop terrace, an infrared sauna, fitness facilities and Edmonton’s first condominium to offer a state-of-the-art golf simulator on an amenities floor. Residents also have access to services from JW Marriott Edmonton such as in-room dining and catering for public and private events. All COVID-19 guidelines and protocols from Alberta Health Services are strictly adhered to and some services may be limited during this time.

Both owners and tenants of SKY Residences and SKY Signature Suites have began moving into their new homes nestled in Canada’s largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district, respectively.

“Offering SKY Signature Suites as luxury rental properties is an important move to remain competitive and respond to market conditions,” said Shipton. “Particularly in these uncertain times, a greater appetite exists for rentals – SKY Signature Suites offers a choice in lifestyle while living the dream in ICE District.”

SKY Signature Suites at ICE District is the ideal choice for those seeking a luxury, urban lifestyle in the centre of downtown Edmonton. Current and future tenants will be just steps away from more than a dozen bars, restaurants and shopping, as well as Rogers Place, Grand Villa Casino, ICE District Plaza, and the future Loblaws CityMarket™.

For more information on SKY Signature Suites and to inquire about availability, visit www.skysignaturesuites.com.

About ICE District



Once completed, ICE District will be the largest mixed-use sports and entertainment district in Canada and is already projecting an energy and feeling unlike anything Edmonton has seen before. ICE District is already delivering a new era of entertainment in the form of epic concerts, heart-stopping NHL and WHL hockey and world-class gaming and will soon feature boutique shopping, trendy dining and more. A humming public plaza with year-round programming will host events from festivals to public skating. All of this, just steps from sophisticated residences, premium office spaces and the JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District where the exceptional Archetype fitness club is located. Rogers Place was developed by Oilers Entertainment Group and the City of Edmonton. ICE District Properties, a mixed-use development surrounding Rogers Place and Ford Hall, is being developed through a joint venture between Katz Group and ONE Properties.

