David Reagan Discusses Long-term Benefits of Performing Compound Exercises Without the Gym

David Reagan, an Atlanta-based personal trainer, discusses the long-term benefits of performing compound exercises without the gym.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As many individuals have had to adapt their fitness regimens over the recent months as a response to the global coronavirus pandemic, compound exercises have been one trend that enables individuals to quickly fit a workout into their day from the comfort of their homes.

David Reagan, Atlanta-based fitness coach, and certified trainer, shares some of the benefits of performing compound exercises, as many of his clients have incorporated these movements into their routines.

While it is common for gym enthusiasts to spend ample time at the gym targeting exercises that focus on a single muscle group or joint, most people don’t have the equipment or time necessary to adapt that same routine to a home workout. Instead, people turn to compound exercises, which involve engaging multiple muscle groups to achieve a workout regimen that improves cardiovascular health, strength, and overall flexibility.

One benefit of compound exercises is that they burn more calories than other workouts. Compound exercises require more muscle tissue, which directly results in the body increasing the rate it expends energy.

Compound exercises also help the body improve how the muscles work together for intermuscular coordination and force of movements. Activities such as squats and lunges help the body with the overall hip movement.

Specific movements such as burpees, squats to shoulder presses, or a medicine ball chop requires multiple muscle groups. As a direct result, compound exercises such as these provide cardiovascular benefits by keeping the blood pumping throughout the body.

Many compound exercises also improve flexibility as the activities offer dynamic stretching rather than static stretches. Exercises such as a basic lunge allow muscles to contract and lengthen through repetition to increase motion over time. These exercises are also a healthier form of stretching before a workout routine, whereas static stretches are usually discouraged.

Another benefit David Reagan shares is that compound exercises offer overall improved efficiency of movement. While gym enthusiasts such as bodybuilders may get away with extensive workouts that focus on specific muscles, they may see their overall movement decline as their muscles aren’t equally contracting. Compound exercises entail various muscle groups needing to work together to coordinate contractions and extensions. Training muscles to fire correctly at appropriate times is a significant benefit of incorporating these exercises. Especially for individuals looking for a better quality of life, compound exercises can help significantly with the range of motion that will keep them moving comfortably.

About David Reagan

David Reagan is a NASM Certified personal trainer from Atlanta, specializing in weight loss, personalized workout plans, bodybuilding, and nutrition. He caters to high-end clients and executives, helping them achieve their fitness goals by accommodating their busy schedules. The client’s needs come first, and David’s fitness plan will set you up on the path to success.