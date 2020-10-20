FWP biologists to improve fishery at Blacktail Meadows Kids Pond

Fish & Wildlife - Region 3

DILLON – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks is partnering with the Beaverhead Outdoors Association to improve the fishery at Blacktail Meadows Kids Pond in Dillon.

Common carp, longnose sucker and white sucker were introduced to the pond during a flooding event in the nearby Pigtail Slough several years ago. Since then, the quality of the fishery at the pond has declined.

FWP fisheries biologists will remove these species during the week of Oct. 19 by drawing down the pond’s water level, then treating the remaining pool with rotenone.

Rotenone is a naturally derived substance commonly used in fish restoration efforts that is toxic to gill-breathing animals and breaks down quickly in the aquatic environment. FWP routinely uses rotenone for fish restoration efforts and has found the substance to be effective and safe. Only the pond will be impacted by the treatment.

The pond will be detoxified within seven days of the treatment and will be stocked with rainbow or cutthroat trout multiple times next spring and in subsequent years.

FWP completed an environmental assessment for this project and received no comments during a 30-day comment period, which ended on Sept. 30. Additional information about this project can be found at https://go.usa.gov/x7qKv.