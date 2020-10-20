Carahsoft’s IT Solutions Providers at EDUCAUSE Annual Conference on October 27-29, 2020

See the Latest IT Solutions for Higher Education

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. and 29 of its technology solutions providers will be participating at the EDUCAUSE Annual Conference. The annual conference is hosted by EDUCAUSE, a non-profit association and the largest community of technology, academic, industry and campus leaders committed to advancing higher education through the use of IT.

This year’s event features more than 125 virtual exhibits, 175 on-demand sessions, 250 breakout sessions, and numerous programs and tracks including:

Cultivating a Culture of Innovation and Change

Delivering Trusted Insights and Innovation Through Data

Enabling Research Discovery

Exploring New Boundaries in Teaching and Learning

Organizational Excellence, Leadership and Partnerships

Redefining the Enterprise for the Modern Age

Security, Privacy and Ethics

Transforming the Student Experience

WHO:

The EDUCAUSE Annual Conference will feature three general session presenters:

George Takei, Actor and Social Justice Activist

Susan Grajek, Vice President, Communities and Research, EDUCAUSE

Dr. Freeman A. Hrabowski, III, President, The University of Maryland



In addition, Palo Alto Networks will be hosting “Applying Career Lessons Learned to Advance in Cybersecurity Leadership,” a simu-live event on Thursday, October 29 at 3:25 p.m. EST. Bob Turner, Chief Information Security Officer at University of Wisconsin-Madison, and M.K. Palmore, Vice President and Americas Field Chief Security Officer at Palo Alto Networks, will share their takeaways from serving in the military, private industry and Department of Justice. Attendees will learn the importance of partnership, applying leadership principles in everyday life and mentoring future cybersecurity leaders while also having the opportunity to speak with a Palo Alto Networks technology expert on the company’s work in the higher education field.

Carahsoft has partnered with the following technology vendors to host resources on how their solutions empower education missions on Carahsoft’s EDUCAUSE Annual Conference Resource Hub:

• Adobe® • FireEye, Inc. • Amazon Web Services, Inc. • Okta, Inc. • Palo Alto Networks® • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. • Secureworks® • SentinelOne

To learn more about these sponsors and their solutions, visit the Resource Hub. Access is complimentary for all users.



The following Carahsoft partners will be exhibiting at the conference:

• Adobe® • LinkedIn Learning • Acquia, Inc. • Microsoft Corporation • Amazon Web Services, Inc. • Okta, Inc. • BlackBerry Limited • Rapid7 • D2L • Red Hat, Inc. • Dell Technologies, Inc. • Salesforce.com, Inc. • DocuSign® • ServiceNow® • Fortinet, Inc. • SolarWinds Worldwide, LLC. • Google • Splunk, Inc. • Hewlett Packard Enterprise • Tableau Software • Identity Automation • VMware, Inc. • Informatica • Wasabi Technologies, Inc. • Instructure, Inc. • Zoom Video Communications, Inc.

WHEN:



The Exhibit Hall and general sessions will take place from Tuesday-Thursday, October 27-29, 2020, and the Exhibit Hall will remain open to all attendees through January 31, 2021.

WHERE:

Online

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about Carahsoft’s sponsoring partners and its featured education solution providers, contact Tim Boltz at (703) 230-7402 or EDUCAUSE@Carahsoft.com; or visit Carahsoft’s dedicated EDUCAUSE Annual Conference site.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft is a trusted IT distributor for education institutions across the U.S. As a top-performing Internet2 NET+, NASPO ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and The Quilt contracts holder, Carahsoft supports an ecosystem of technology vendors and reseller partners committed to enabling modernization initiatives and powering the missions of higher education institutions and K-12 schools.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver D2L, Instructure, Zoom, VMware, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com