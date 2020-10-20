Travel Advisory: Lane Closures Coming October 23 for Portions of I-95 and Route 37 in Cranston and Warwick

As part of its ongoing Route 37 bridges project in Cranston and Warwick, on Friday, October 23 at 9 p.m. the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will introduce lane closures affecting Route 37 West and the I-95 North service road that handles on and off-ramp traffic at Exits 14 and 15.

Route 37 West will be reduced from two travel lanes to one between the ramp to I-95 North and the and the Pontiac Avenue interchange. It will be in place until summer 2021.

Also on October 23, RIDOT will reduce travel lanes on the I-95 North service road from two lanes to one, between the ramps for Exit 14 A and Exit 14 B. This change will be in place until the end of the year.

RIDOT expects these lane closures will create congestion and delays for Route 37 East and West, as well as all traffic using the I-95 North service road. Motorists should plan extra time for travel. Travelers on I-95 North heading to points west of the Pontiac Avenue interchange may consider using I-295 North to Route 37 East to avoid delays.

The changes are part of the $75.9 million, multi-bridge project to repair deficient bridges along the Route 37 corridor with preservation, major rehabilitation, and/or reconstruction of 15 bridge structures in Cranston and Warwick. Six of these bridges are structurally deficient. Four will be replaced and two other bridges will be rehabilitated. The project also includes safety improvements at the Pontiac Avenue interchange from Route 37 West.

The project is funded in part by a $20 million federal TIGER grant secured by Rhode Island's Congressional delegation.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The Route 37 Bridges Project is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.