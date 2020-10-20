Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of First Savings Bank
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent cease and desist order against Weldon Riggs, an employee of First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana, for engaging in unsafe and unsound practices while supervising a loan production office.
