Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,048 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,157 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of First Savings Bank

October 20, 2020

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of First Savings Bank

For release at 12:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent cease and desist order against Weldon Riggs, an employee of First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana, for engaging in unsafe and unsound practices while supervising a loan production office.

Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of First Savings Bank

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.