Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with employee of First Savings Bank

For release at 12:00 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent cease and desist order against Weldon Riggs, an employee of First Savings Bank, Jeffersonville, Indiana, for engaging in unsafe and unsound practices while supervising a loan production office.

