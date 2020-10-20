axle ai exhibits at first-ever online Adobe MAX conference, starting today

axle ai panels for Adobe Creative Cloud applications at Adobe MAX 2020 axle ai Logo axle ai Promo Video - radically simple video search with remote browser access

Company’s new AI-driven media search software is unveiled featuring expanded Adobe Creative Cloud integrations at virtual conference with 500,000+ attendees

Our new AI-powered search panels for Adobe apps let media creators collaborate on projects while working from home; we're thrilled to be an Emerging Tech sponsor at Adobe MAX 2020, which starts today.” — Sam Bogoch, axle ai CEO

BOSTON, MA, USA, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adobe’s annual MAX conference, which had been growing in recent years as an in-person conference, has experienced a huge growth in turnout in its first year online – registrations for the show now exceed 500,000. At the show, axle ai, the leader in AI-driven search for creative applications, is excited to be launching a major expansion to its lineup of integrated panels for a range of Adobe® Creative Cloud® applications. The company’s sponsor page can be reached at the following link: https://tinyurl.com/axlemax

The axle ai panels being launched at the show let users remotely access and search their media catalog and import files to projects created in Adobe applications - all within their familiar Adobe app interfaces. The panel set comes standard with axle ai 2020.2, the newest version of axle ai’s flagship software; in addition, a free downloadable panel for Adobe Premiere Pro CC, ascribe.ai, provides access to axle ai’s Speech transcription tools without requiring a purchase or subscription to the wider toolset.

The company is demonstrating these solutions at Adobe MAX today through Thursday (free signup at https://max.adobe.com), and also at axle ai’s Webinar Wednesday events over the next two weeks (free signups at https://tinyurl.com/webwed00 and https://tinyurl.com/webwed02)

axle ai 2020.2 includes:

• Integrated remote access tools including browser-based search, upload and download

• Support for a wide range of Adobe Creative Cloud applications and workflows, including Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, Illustrator and InDesign

• Integrated speech transcription for video and audio assets, and OCR for photo and document assets, massively improving searchability without labor-intensive tagging

• Modules supporting multiple professional camera formats and image sequence workflows, increasing axle ai's appeal in the high end of the post production market

Scott Salik, VP of Global Content at marketing company Youngevity, said “axle’s new Premiere panel has really useful new capabilities like integrated transcripts on the timeline and the ability to download high-res and proxy media straight into Premiere. We’re excited to be able to integrate this into our remote editorial workflows – it will be an incredible time saver.”

axle ai’s recently-announced Remote Leap solution, which includes all software, hardware and services required to set up a full remote workflow for a team of 5 creatives, is priced at $295 per month on a four-year lease with a $1 buyout. The Remote Leap Bundle includes the entire Adobe Creative Cloud integration panel set, four years of remote access support, and 2,000 hours of transcription. Any Mac, Windows or Linux system with 6 or more CPU cores can be used to host the axle server software, which can also be deployed in the cloud for all-remote applications.

“Our new AI-powered search panels for Adobe apps let media creators collaborate on projects while working from home" said Sam Bogoch, axle ai CEO. "We're thrilled to be an Emerging Tech sponsor at Adobe MAX 2020, which starts today..”

###

About axle ai

axle ai, Inc. is the recognized leader in developing radically simple software for remote media access and search. Its solutions have helped over 600 media organizations improve the way they create, share and store digital video content with media management solutions that are easy to install, use and afford. axle ai’s radically simple remote access, media management and transcription uniquely addresses a burgeoning need and has caught on rapidly among video professionals in post-production, education, broadcast, corporate, sports, house of worship, non-profit, advertising-marketing, and government organizations worldwide. The company’s investors include Jason Calacanis and Quake Ventures. More at https://axle.ai.

Contact:

Katy Scott

Axle AI, Inc.

+1 617-262-9222

axle ai promo video