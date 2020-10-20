Staff Reporting 2020-2021 Guidance Updated | Nebraska Department of Education

Public Schools, Nonpublic Systems, Special Purpose Schools, ESU’s and Rule 18/Interim Facilities
A revised 2020-2021 Staff Reporting guidance document is now available at the Staff Reporting website here. Updates include a section added to Appendix G (FAQ’s) about reporting Paraprofessionals. This includes a few examples for using the new Paraprofessional Position Assignment Codes.
