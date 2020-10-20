Gold Medal Gymnast and Wellness Advocate Aly Raisman Partners with AeroGarden to Champion the Benefits of In-Home Gardening

/EIN News/ -- BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroGrow International, the manufacturer and distributor of AeroGardens – the world’s leading family of In-Home Garden Systems™ – announced today a new partnership with World Champion gymnast, wellness advocate, and avid gardener Aly Raisman.



The partnership will amplify the duo’s shared passion for gardening and the role it plays in Raisman’s self-care routine.

“Gardening is a passion of mine and a huge part of my wellness journey, so I am excited to be partnering with AeroGarden to encourage others to discover the pleasure of gardening and the benefits of growing at home,” said Raisman. “I’ve been using AeroGardens for some time now, and I love that I can use their gardens to grow fresh herbs, veggies and plants indoor, all year round. My mom and I even have contests using different models to see whose veggies and herbs grow faster!”

Raisman will be documenting her growing journey this fall to demonstrate how the AeroGarden process simplifies cultivating homegrown herbs, veggies, and flowers, no matter the season.

“We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Aly,” AeroGarden Marketing Director Paul Rabaut stated. “She’s a friend of the mission in every way, and from the very first conversations we had with her, it was easy to see how passionate she is about the benefits of gardening. Working with Aly is the absolute perfect match.”

In addition to showcasing her growing journey, Raisman will work closely with the AeroGarden team by supporting key marketing efforts, hosting virtual meet and greets for sweepstakes winners, and appearing in video content in which she will share tips on gardening and growing, while promoting the many benefits of AeroGarden.

For further information please contact Susan Mallory (551.404.3963 / Susan@MastersMallory.com) or Sydney Masters (212.987.6804 / Sydney@MastersMallory.com).

About AeroGrow International, Inc.

Headquartered in Boulder, Colorado, AeroGrow International, Inc. is the leader in the rapidly growing indoor gardening category. AeroGardens allow anyone to grow farmer's market fresh herbs, salad greens, tomatoes, chili peppers, flowers and more, indoors, year-round, so simply and easily that no green thumb is required. With an AeroGarden, you can grow anything! For more information, visit www.AeroGarden.com.