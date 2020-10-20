Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link To Host Telephone Town Halls With Voters
Four Telephone Town Halls will Provide an Overview of the 2020 General Election and Answer Voter QuestionsPALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the 2020 November General Election approaches, Palm Beach County Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link is working to ensure voters are election ready.
As part of that effort, Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link will host four telephone town halls with voters. Supervisor Link will share information on Voting-By-Mail, Early Voting schedule, Election Day information, poll worker opportunities and cybersecurity updates. There will also be an update on all polling location safety guidelines, including those related to the pandemic.
Recognizing how the COVID-19 pandemic has made it more difficult to interact with voters in traditional meetings, events and engagement activities, the Supervisor of Elections office is working around the clock to make sure voters have all the information they need to vote.
There will be a total of four telephone town halls. They will be held on:
* Wednesday, October 21st at 5:00 p.m.
* Thursday, October 22nd at 6:00 p.m.
* Wednesday, October 28th at 6:00 p.m.
* Thursday, October 29th at 6:00 p.m.
Voters interested in signing up can do so online at https://www.pbcelections.org/Voter-Education-Outreach/Town-Halls
The Town Halls will be conducted telephonically, and there will be time allocated for questions and answers. Those who sign up for the Town Hall will receive a phone call on the date and time they chose which will connect them telephonically to the program. Each Town Hall will cover the same topics. The Town Hall on October 28th will be available in both English and Spanish with a translator on the line for those wishing to hear the presentation in Spanish.
For questions or to request an interview with Supervisor of Elections Wendy Sartory Link, please contact: Judy Lamey | (561) 656-6200| Judy@pbcelections.org
