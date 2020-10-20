Bimbo Bakeries USA Earns 2020 Energy Star® Partner of the Year Award for the Third Year in a Row

/EIN News/ -- HORSHAM, Pa., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bimbo Bakeries USA is proud to announce that it has received the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year: Sustained Excellence award from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in recognition of its company-wide commitment to energy management strategy and leadership in the baking industry.

The Sustained Excellence honor is given, at the EPA’s discretion, to organizations who have consistently earned Partner of the Year for several years in a row.

“At Bimbo Bakeries USA, we understand that, as the largest commercial bakery in the United States, it’s important for us to be a leader in sustainability,” said Ramon Rivera, Senior Vice President, Supply Chain, Bimbo Bakeries USA. “We’re so honored to receive the ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award once again.”

“I applaud the 2020 ENERGY STAR® Award Winners,” said EPA Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation Bill Wehrum. “Their innovation and leadership enhance America’s economic competitiveness. Reducing costly energy waste improves air quality and public health while protecting the environment.”

Key accomplishments for Bimbo Bakeries USA in 2019 include:

Earned ENERGY STAR ® certification for superior energy efficiency at 13 facilities across the country.

certification for superior energy efficiency at 13 facilities across the country. Achieved a 2.3 percent reduction in energy use from 2018.

Became the first major baking company to purchase renewable energy for 100 percent of its electricity needs for all U.S. operations.

Participated in the inaugural ENERGY STAR ® Treasure Hunt campaign at 13 bakeries, engaging more than 200 employees to identify energy saving opportunities. This project is estimated to save over 37,000,000 kBtus.

Treasure Hunt campaign at 13 bakeries, engaging more than 200 employees to identify energy saving opportunities. This project is estimated to save over 37,000,000 kBtus. Implemented an internal energy awareness communication plan that reached more than 12,000 associates with information on energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR ® .

. Hosted an ENERGY STAR Industrial Showcase at its Escondido, California bakery, for more than 250 employees, local government officials, and others, to highlight the accomplishments and energy best practices of this ENERGY STAR® certified plant.

“We are currently validating our bakeries for the latest EPA Energy Star Certifications and expect to announce those bakeries by year end 2020; and will again apply for ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, which will be announced in April of 2021,” Rivera noted.

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year award recognizes ENERGY STAR® partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR®.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR®’s awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000 U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Bairds®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann®, and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

