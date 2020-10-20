Precision ADM Quebec Inc. Invests into New Gatineau Manufacturing Facility to Produce and Distribute 8 Million CANSWAB™ Nasopharyngeal Swabs per Month for Québec and Canada

Company will also manufacture Precision AIR™ reusable N95-level respirators and disposable level 1/2/3 procedure masks for COVID-19 protection

/EIN News/ -- GATINEAU, Quebec, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision ADM Québec Inc. (“PADM Quebec”, “the Company”) will invest more than $2 million in its new Gatineau facility to manufacture the largest domestic supply of CANSWAB™ nasopharyngeal (NP) swabs for COVID-19 screening. At full operation, PADM Quebec will produce 8 million NP swabs per month for Quebec and Canada.



This investment in the Québec manufacturing ecosystem, combined with a network of Canadian suppliers capable of providing transport media enables PADM Québec to provide Canada with complete autonomy for the manufacturing of crucial screening test kits in the fight against COVID-19.

“The first wave of the pandemic made us realize that our dependence on other countries for screening and personal protective equipment was a matter of national security,” says Martin Petrak, President and CEO. “This is why we have decided to invest heavily in the development of several innovative solutions for Canada’s procurement of critical medical supplies.”

The Gatineau plant will also have the mandate to manufacture other personal protective equipment designed by its team of engineers, including disposable level 1/2/3 procedure masks and Precision AIR™ reusable N95-level respirator masks specifically intended for healthcare and emergency services workers. Manufacturing equipment has already been installed and the Company expects to reach full production by early 2021. A high-throughput version of CANSWAB™ is currently in final clinical trials by Québec physicians. This collaboration has allowed PADM Québec to manufacture the most comfortable NP swab product on the market with proven efficacy through an iterative design process and manufactured on automated digital manufacturing platforms.

The Gatineau plant will have a production capacity of more than 8 million swabs per month and will also have the mandate to manufacture the same test kits for export. The Company is in talks with several international distributors for the supply of additional millions of screening tests and masks.

About Précision ADM Québec Inc.

Precision ADM Quebec® is a medical device company and global engineering and manufacturing solutions provider that uses advanced manufacturing to manufacture components and devices for the medical, aerospace, and industrial sectors.

