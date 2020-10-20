Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
TC PipeLines, LP to release third quarter 2020 results on November 10

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE: TCP) (the Partnership) will release its third quarter 2020 financial results on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 pre-market. Nathan Brown, President of the General Partner, along with other members of management, will discuss the Partnership’s financial results and latest developments in a teleconference and webcast on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 9 a.m. (CST) / 10 a.m. (EST).

Members of the investment community and other interested parties are invited to participate by calling 1-800-319-4610. Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast will also be available through the Partnership’s website at TCPipeLinesLP.com/events or via the following
URL: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10884. Slides for the conference call will be posted on the Partnership’s website under “Events and Presentations” prior to the webcast.

A replay of the teleconference will also be available two hours after the conclusion of the call and until 11 p.m. (CST) and midnight (EST) on November 17, 2020, by calling 1-855-669-9658, then entering pass code 5399.

About TC PipeLines, LP

TC PipeLines, LP is a Delaware master limited partnership with interests in eight federally regulated U.S. interstate natural gas pipelines which serve markets in the Western, Midwestern and Northeastern United States. The Partnership is managed by its general partner, TC PipeLines GP, Inc., a subsidiary of TC Energy Corporation (NYSE: TRP). For more information about TC PipeLines, LP, visit the Partnership’s website at www.tcpipelineslp.com.

