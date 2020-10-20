Great Women in Compliance Podcast Hosts Launch Book Today and Announce Donation of Publisher's Advance and Royalties

Sending the Elevator Back Down: What We've Learned from Great Women in Compliance Launched Today; NABCRMP and Dress for Success Worldwide to Benefit

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (October 20, 2020) – Dallas, TX -- The co-authors of the debut title published by CCI Press today announced they will donate the cash advance offered by their publisher along with 100 percent of author royalties on future sales of their book, Sending the Elevator Back Down: What We’ve Learned from Great Women in Compliance (CCI Press, 2020).

Lisa Fine and Mary Shirley, co-hosts of the popular Great Women in Compliance Podcast, were offered an advance against royalties of $1,000 by CCI Press for the publishing rights to their book, released today in paperback on Amazon ($19.99). The authors will donate equal shares of the advance and future royalties to the National Association of Black Compliance and Risk Management Professionals and Dress for Success Worldwide.

The book is a compilation of advice, anecdotes and encouragement written and shared by women who work in compliance and ethics around the world. The authors received more than 100 submissions, and about 50 were selected for inclusion in the book.

“The spirit of the book is sharing and supporting one another, no matter what stage you are in life or in your career. We think that same spirit is demonstrated in the important work being done today by Dress for Success and NABCRMP,” said co-author Lisa Fine.

Many of the themes in the book touch on the experiences women have in the workplace, whether facing hurdles relating to gender, age or race.

“Not only does the book celebrate the struggles and the triumphs of women who work in compliance and ethics, the whole project has taken on a greater goal,” said co-author Mary Shirley. “What started as a podcast is now a community. A community that can give back by widening the circle to include people who are served by these organizations.”

“We are so delighted and honored to be chosen as a recipient of this gift. We greatly appreciate the generosity of gifts like Mary and Lisa’s, which allow us to both address immediate needs and also support our long-term mission of creating more diverse and inclusive spaces in the compliance profession,” Said Jennifer Newton, Founder and CEO of NABCRMP.

More information about Sending the Elevator Back Down: What We’ve Learned from Great Women in Compliance (CCI Press, 2020)

NABCRMP

NABCRMP is a member-based 501(c)(3) non-profit association dedicated to the professional development of Black compliance and risk management professionals. Their vision is to create an environment where the unique perspectives and contributions of Black compliance and risk management professionals are nurtured, encouraged, and valued in corporate settings, resulting in a more inclusive environment that fosters innovation, better decision-making, and outcomes.

Dress for Success Worldwide

Dress for Success is a global not-for-profit organization that empowers women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. Since starting operations in 1997, Dress for Success has expanded to almost 150 cities in 25 countries and has helped more than 1.2 million women work towards self-sufficiency.

The Great Women in Compliance Podcast

Mary Shirley and Lisa Fine are co-hosts of this popular podcast (Compliance Podcast Network) which celebrates the achievements and shares inspiration from women in compliance-related fields from around the world.

CCI Press

CCI Press is an independent imprint that publishes business and career-related books targeting readers in corporate compliance, risk management and business ethics. Its parent company,

CCI Media Group, owns www.CorporateComplianceInsights.com.

