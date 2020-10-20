FLOCK SAFETY ANNOUNCES THE WING INTEGRATION TO DISTILL 1000s OF HOURS OF IP CAMERA FOOTAGE INTO SEARCHABLE IMAGES THAT SOLVE CRIME

Software transforms existing IP cameras into cameras that can see like a detective

/EIN News/ -- Atlanta, GA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock Safety, a public safety as a service company that prioritizes ethically-designed technology for neighborhoods, small businesses, and law enforcement, today announced the Wing™ integration, which puts software onto existing IP cameras to distill thousands of hours of footage into searchable images that solve crime. Wing allows law enforcement to use Flock Safety’s patented Vehicle Fingerprint™ technology on existing IP cameras to find a suspect vehicle by searching known details, including color, make, vehicle type, license plate, state of the license plate, missing license plate, and unique features like aftermarket wheels, roof rack, a trailer hitch, and more. Wing is available now on Axis brand cameras and will be more widely available in January 2021.

Wing is a critical new integration for law enforcement because unlike buying new hardware, police can upgrade their hundreds of existing IP cameras with the power of Flock Safety’s Vehicle Fingerprint technology. Vehicle Fingerprint technology allowed Chamblee, GA Police Department to solve a stranger-on-stranger kidnapping in under five hours earlier this year.

Wing allows all IP camera footage to run through Flock Safety’s Google-like search interface, which allows police to perform ALPR analysis where applicable, search their footage by a vehicle’s description, and most importantly, save thousands of man hours when time is of the essence.

Like all Flock Safety technology, the Wing focuses on capturing objective evidence - like identifying a suspect vehicle at the scene of a crime. The software does not use facial recognition technology, does not target specific vehicle manufacturers, and all the footage automatically deletes every 30 days on a rolling basis.

“When every second matters, police need an easier way to find a lead,” said Garrett Langley, CEO of Flock Safety. “That’s exactly why we built the Wing integration and we’re excited to help more cities eliminate crime.”

To learn more, visit flocksafety.com/WING

Flock Safety is a crime-fighting company for neighborhoods, law enforcement, and cities who want the whole community to work together in building a safer future. When communities decide how they want to live, they choose to partner with their local law enforcement in delivering better objective evidence, real results, and ethically-designed technology. Flock Safety serves 1000 cities in 38 states and helps police solve dozens of crimes daily.

