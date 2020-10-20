Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
JAG Capital Management/JA Glynn Private Wealth Welcomes Wealth Advisor Connor Pastoor & Equity Research Analyst, Jason Ng

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS and CHICAGO, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAG Capital Management (JAG) is pleased to announce that Wealth Advisor Connor Pastoor and Equity Research Analyst Jason Ng have recently joined the firm.

“JAG continues to invest in our clients and our future growth, and I am thrilled to welcome Connor and Jason to our team. They are experienced and dedicated professionals who will help us fulfill our goals of providing white-glove service and rigorous investment research to our valued clients,” said Norm Conley, JAG Capital Management CEO/CIO.

Connor Pastoor brings wisdom and experience as a Wealth Advisor to JAG Private Wealth where he will be working with clients to provide tailored and comprehensive investment advice. Prior to JAG, Connor worked at West Coast based Whittier Trust in wealth management where he advised ultra-high-net-worth families and provided holistic wealth management solutions including investment management, trust administration, estate planning, and family office services. Connor earned both his BA and MBA from Loyola Marymount University, Los Angeles, where he was an NCAA Division I scholarship athlete and captain of the cross-country and track teams. He is a Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA).

Jason Ng’s research role at JAG focuses on technology companies. Prior to joining JAG, Jason spent more than six years in equity research at leading investment banks including Nomura and Wells Fargo where his teams garnered industry awards. Jason has a BS in Managerial Economics from the University of California, Davis.

About JAG: JAG Capital Management (JAG) actively invests for institutions and individuals in highly selective, customizable, and nimble equity and fixed income strategies. JAG is boutique, independent, and employee-owned with offices in St. Louis and Chicago. For more information, please go to www.jagcapm.com.

