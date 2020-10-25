MANAGED CARE ADVISORS (MCA) BOOSTS CAPABILITIES WITH ACQUISITION OF CONTACT CENTER WITH 24/7 INCIDENT REPORTING HOTLINE

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
This strategic acquisition strengthens MCA’s “Power to Pivot” and enhances our readiness in response to emerging national, industry, and customer needs.”
— Lisa Firestone, CEO, Managed Care Advisors (MCA)
BETHESDA, MARYLAND, USA, October 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), the leading provider of workers’ compensation products and services to the Federal Government, announced it acquired a major Call Center in Danbury, Connecticut for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition will boost MCA’s momentum of growth as it expands its offerings. The 24/7/365 Call Center served as Managed Care Advisors’ contractor for their Incident Reporting Hotline and the first line of defense across a spectrum of programs and Government customers since 2005. The strategic acquisition comes on the heels of MCA’s large award of 5-year BPA, valued at approximately $68 Million, to provide a full range of Workers’ Compensation Medical Case Management Services (WC-MCMS) to DHS and its components.

Lisa Firestone, MCA President, and CEO stated, “This strategic acquisition strengthens MCA’s “Power to Pivot” and enhances our readiness in response to emerging national, industry, and customer needs as exhibited in our most recent product enhancements specific to the COVID-19 Pandemic. These enhancements include a 24/7 Covid-19 Hotline, Exposure, Symptom, Diagnosis and Quarantine Tracking & Reporting, and Medical Case Management”.

“We are excited to add the call center to our rapidly expanding continuum of services, creating synergies with other MCA operations and establishing a new channel of growth,” added Daryl Whitman, MCA’s Chief Operating Officer. The call center acquisition further follows MCA’s 2019 acquisition of WebOPUS® Federal, a fully functioning and federalized Workers’ Compensation Case/Claims Management System, which is now available to be purchased as Software as a Service (SaaS).

About Managed Care Advisors (MCA)
Established in 1997, Managed Care Advisors (MCA) is a woman-owned small business (WOSB) specializing in workers’ compensation, case and claims management, disability and absence management, analytics, technology solutions, specialty health plan management, and employee benefits. Based in Bethesda, MD, with satellite offices in Lake Mary, FL, and Danbury, CT., MCA currently services customers throughout the United States and all U.S. Territories. Since 2005, MCA has been providing a comprehensive suite of products and services to the federal market to support federal agencies in improving outcomes, reducing costs, and avoiding unnecessary medical and vocational disability resulting from work-related injuries and illnesses. Learn more at https://www.mcacares.com

Corporate Capabilities Video: Managed Care Advisors, Inc. (MCA), the leading provider of workers’ compensation products and services to the Federal Government.

