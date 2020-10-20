KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES UPDATES CUSTOMERS ON LEGISLATION THAT ALLOWS CONSUMERS TO PURCHASE AIR PURIFICATION PRODUCTS UTILIZING FSA OR HSA ACCOUNTS

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC., (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) ("KNOS" or the "Company"), a revenue-generating, product development and production company that has significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered and sterilized encourages consumers to utilize the flexible spending account balances as the year-end deadline approaches. FSA's and HAS’s are pre-tax accounts consumers can use to pay for healthcare related expenses.

The passage of the $2 trillion+ coronavirus (COVID-19) relief bill in March 2020 included essential steps forward in helping Americans protect the health and quality of life of their families by introducing innovative ways for consumers to seek medical care, to be able to visit their doctors remotely during times of increased demand and creating even more value for the millions of Americans with Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs) and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). FSA/HSA account users can use these accounts to purchase many new and necessary healthcare-related products and services, including air purifiers, especially for asthma sufferers.

The EPA, CDC, American Lung Association coordinated approach on asthma promotes scientific understanding of environmental asthma triggers and ways to manage asthma in community settings through research, education, and outreach. With federal, state, and local partners, EPA is building the nation's capacity to control asthma and manage exposure to indoor and outdoor pollutants linked to asthma. In particular, there are many pollutants found indoors that can trigger asthma attacks. Smart, advanced air purifiers that remove small particles may alleviate asthma symptoms.

Kronos Air Purifiers eliminate and remove allergens, bacteria, viruses down to 14,6 nm. To learn more about Kronos Air Purifiers please visit our shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

The December 31 deadline is quickly approaching. Millions of flexible spending account (FSA) holders are at risk of losing their money.

Air purifiers are eligible for reimbursement with flexible spending accounts (FSA), health savings accounts (HSA), and health reimbursement accounts (HRA) with a Letter of Medical Necessity (LMN). There are many eligible expenses for tax-free purchase with a Health Savings Account (HSA), Flexible Spending Account (FSA), and Health Reimbursement Arrangement (HRA)—including prescriptions, doctor's office copays, health insurance deductibles, and coinsurance.

Kronos has prepared a sample of the Letter of Medical Necessity and detailed steps on our "How to pay for your KRONOS Air purifier with your FSA" guide. Interested consumers are invited to email the Company via Info@kronosati.co for more information.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc.

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. began operations in 2002 as a product development company that invented and significantly changed the way air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company's proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb. Kronos devices can be variable in shape or size, and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled-down for air purification in cars or scaled-up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types -to move, sterilize and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology -replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company's CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. Company offices are located in Los Angeles, California.

Shopping portal: https://www.1800safeair.com

Follow KNOS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kronosati

Follow KNOS on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kronos_ati/

Follow KNOS on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdtrQDt1R26Ulh8v-S-EpJg

Contact us via: info@kronosati.co or visit https://www.kronosati.co or https://www.1800SAFEAIR.com

Forward-looking statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

SOURCE: KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, Inc

Phone inquiries: 1-800-SAFE-AIR (option #4)