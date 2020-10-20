Goodwill Community Foundation® is trailblazer in growth of free online

/EIN News/ -- Durham, NC, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Increased adoption of technology has generated phenomenal spikes in online usage, and the consumption of virtual learning material is no exception. Since 2000, consumers of content on GCF Global Learning®—the Goodwill Community Foundation’s® (GCF) online educational portal—have grown to 220 million global users cumulatively.

Launched in 2000 as part of the North Carolina State Fair’s “Technology in the 21st Century” exhibit, GCF Global Learning is a free online, distance learning tool that provides global users with access to courses in basic skillsets. GCF Global Learning uses web-based and YouTube platforms to deliver its content, including courses ranging from Microsoft Office programs, algebra, GED, SharePoint, Facebook for iPhone to personal finances, among other topics. Since its inception, GCF Global Learning has made continual technological advancements to its content.

“The creation, development and funding of this venture was a bold step by the GCF Board of Directors and management,” said the Rev. Dennis McLain, GCF president and founder of GCF Global Learning. “The correctness of that decision 20 years ago has been affirmed both by its more than 220 million users over the last decade as well as the more than 23 million users who have leveraged this resource since March 1, 2020—the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

GCF Global Learning is committed to an ongoing process of change and evolution to continue providing free online learning opportunities. “The recent education crisis resulting from the global pandemic has demonstrated the critical role that technology plays in enabling students to learn, stay connected, engaged and motivated. Over the past seven months, we have witnessed a growing need for free online tools to supplement educational needs. GCF is pleased to be a leader in this digital transformation as we continue to meet the current and emerging needs of online learners”, McLain continued.

About Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®)

Goodwill Community Foundation (GCF®) continues to be a leader in an era of change by funding the training required for the emerging world where technology is integrated into everyday life. The mission of GCF® is to create and fund education, employment and life enrichment opportunities regionally, nationally and internationally for people who desire to improve the quality of their lives.

A Durham-based tax-exempt organization, GCF® funds employment, fresh produce and volunteer opportunities, support to youth organizations and disaster relief efforts. GCFLearnFree.org and GCFAprendeLibre.org have provided free lessons for people in North Carolina since 2000 to improve their technology, math, and English skills.

All GCF programs are funded through revenue generated from the value of donated items to 42 Goodwill Community Foundation stores throughout eastern North Carolina. GCF® employs more than 400 people who earn an average of $20 per hour with benefits at these stores. For more information on GCF®, visit http://www.GCFGlobal.org.

