Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC:BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Subsidiary Weekend Tournaments, Heroes of the Storm and Fall Guys Events Results

/EIN News/ -- TAMPA, FL, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, teamed up with Chilly Mountain to present a new Heroes of the Storm event: Maps of Madness. This event was designed to feature the maps most players haven't seen much of lately: Haunted Mines, Warhead Junction, and Blackheart's Bay!

Feel the Heat proved they deserved being seeded #1, making their way to the grand finals without dropping a single map! The #2 seed, pepeMLADY, fell just short - being knocked out convincingly in an 0-2 match against We Take These, in the semifinals.



Going into Game 1 of the grand finals, the teams squared off in the Haunted Mines. Just past the 15 minute mark, Feel the Heat overstayed their welcome with a golem push on top keep, and We Take these punished the mistake, quickly scoring 4 kills - enabling them to run it down top lane and take the core, and handing Feel the Heat their first loss all day!



Game 2 moved to Warhead Junction, where Feel the Heat felt the pressure. We Take These began to grind down structure after structure, leaving only mid keep while keeping all 3 of their own keeps intact.

As the game passed the 20-minute mark, both teams hit level 22 as warheads were collected. We Take These made the call to have 4 of their team do a surprise base rush top, while their team captain, Getfilth, used Falstand's Gust to delay the members of Feel the Heat when they attempted to hearthstone! By the time Feel the Heat finally managed to return to their nexus, it was too late to mount a meaningful defense. Their core was quickly taken down, and We Take These live up to their Team name, taking both games in the Grand Finals, and the 1st Place Prize!

Players came from all over the globe; EU Servers, NA Servers, and one player hailing from Pakistan, creating an international presence for day 2 as we moved to the Top 8 playoffs. As the event Fall Guys events started, Triphop was a clear favorite with 1,000+ crowns + 1.5 million Kudos; Miguelon & Murtarc Gaming had a marathon of a battle that saw Miguelon rise to the top… Only to meet Kerem. The fatigue from the quarterfinals must have gotten to Miguelon, because Kerem used his shiftiness and achieved a clean sweep that brought him to the Finals. TripHop, the crowd favorite, also had the same experience vs TheBedHead. TheBedHead worked his way to the top 4 only to be bested by the Kudos Baron, TripHop, in a 2-0 defeat. In the final battle between Kerem and TripHop, the bout went on for a full 50 minutes, with TripHop leading 1-0. With no winner yet determined, the SUDDEN DEATH rules came into effect!

After 6 HOURS of TOP 8 Jelly Bean Gameplay, we saw the TipToe map for the FIRST TIME (on day 2) Kerem fell first, giving a seemingly easy win to TripHop -- when the unthinkable happened; 8 Beans left to qualify, and right before the final path was discovered TripHop stumbled and was pushed off the map by the mass of other players around him. Kerem did not slow down at all from his first fall, and was the 8th Jelly Bean to qualify, tying up the match at 1-1. Here are the final score Kerem Orhan 1st place Brad Lindsey (TripHop) 2nd place, Ian Sowe (The Bedhead) 3rd place and Miguel Vila (Miguelon) 4th place. Congratulations to all the winners.

Luis A. Arce, Shadow Gaming president, said, “Another successful event for Shadow Gaming, soon to be GGToor.com, more players, more events. We are on our way increasing our player database.”

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

