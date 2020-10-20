Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice Reminds Families And Youth That School Threats Are No Joke

 

October 20, 2020

DJJ Communications Office

news@djj.state.fl.us                                             (850) 921-5900

 

October 18-24 is America’s Safe Schools Week, and the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) is reminding kids and parents about the consequences of making school threats. 

 

Last year, DJJ launched the “It’s No Joke” campaign aimed at discouraging youth from making school threats, because doing so can lead to being arrested and charged with a felony. As part of this awareness campaign, DJJ has created a resource guide to help educate families on the law, responsible social media use, and tips on how to discuss these important topics with the young people in their lives.

 

“Preventing school threats starts at home,” said DJJ Secretary Simone Marstiller. “Our campaign is about educating families on what a school threat is and how serious threatening violence in schools can be, even if it is done as a joke.” 

 

A copy of the resource guide can be downloaded here. Additional information about the “It’s No Joke” campaign can be located on DJJ’s website here.

 

 

