Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,008 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 189,940 in the last 365 days.

Eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 closed in Jackson on Tuesday

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Jackson

HIGHWAYS:                                    I-94 M-60

CLOSEST CITY:                  Jackson

START DATE:             9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020

PROJECT:                           The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 on Tuesday to shift traffic to the newly constructed westbound I-94 ramp.

Project map

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via eastbound M-60 to eastbound I-94, then take Airport Road to westbound I-94. Follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.  

You just read:

Eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 closed in Jackson on Tuesday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.