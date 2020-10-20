Eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 closed in Jackson on Tuesday
COUNTY: Jackson
HIGHWAYS: I-94 M-60
CLOSEST CITY: Jackson
START DATE: 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020
PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will close the eastbound M-60 ramp to westbound I-94 on Tuesday to shift traffic to the newly constructed westbound I-94 ramp.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Traffic will be detoured via eastbound M-60 to eastbound I-94, then take Airport Road to westbound I-94. Follow posted detours. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
SAFETY BENEFITS: These improvements will provide increased safety and mobility in this area of the I-94, which is a significant local, national and international trade corridor.