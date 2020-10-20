MDC naturalists lead 14.5-mile challenge hike on Green Rock Trail Oct. 23

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Many Captain Ahab hikers might consider this the “Moby-Dick” of all trails in St. Louis County: a 14.5-mile, challenging linear trail that traverses Rockwoods Reservation Conservation Area, Greenfelder County Park, and Rockwoods Range Conservation Area. The Green Rock Trail, with its steep hills and rocky terrain, can put a hiker’s endurance to the test.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering adventurous hikers the opportunity to conquer this whale of a trail Friday, Oct. 23. MDC naturalists will lead a hike on the Green Rock Trail starting at 8 a.m. from the Rockwoods Reservation Trailhead. Hikers will travel south on this linear trail, through Rockwoods Reservation, through St. Louis County’s Greensfelder Park, and on to the end at the Rockwoods Range trailhead. The total hike will be approximately 14.5 miles. The trip will include return transportation back to the starting point.

Those ready to embrace the challenge can hike this entire trail with MDC naturalists from Rockwoods Reservation. Fall color should be near peak brilliance all along the Green Rock. MDC staff will pick up participants at Rockwoods Range after finishing the trail and take them back to Rockwoods Reservation.

Participants should come prepared to hike the entire day with backpacks, snacks, a light lunch, water, and other hiking essentials. The Green Rock Trail is a moderate to difficult and mostly forested, portions of which contain steep climbs and rocky surfaces. All participants should wear appropriate clothing and gear for the weather and terrain. This program is open for adults, ages 18 and over. The trip is recommended for experienced hikers able to confidently hike at least 14 miles. Trekkers up for the experience will be rewarded with the satisfaction of conquering one of the St. Louis area’s most challenging trails.

The Green Rock Trail hike is free, but advanced online registration is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zuz.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

For the safety of participants and our staff, MDC asks all guests to observe social distancing guidelines and maintain at least 6 feet from others. Bringing and wearing face coverings is encouraged when indoors, or any time visitors are unable to maintain at least 6 feet from others. Local ordinances requiring face masks will be observed where applicable.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.