Success Coach Tina Marx on How to Thrive Personally and Professionally Amongst the COVID-19 Pandemic

Success Coach Tina Marx shares what has allowed her to personally and professionally thrive during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on all aspects of our personal and professional lives. Many of us may be left wondering if we've got any gas in the tank left. With most of us at home and work slowed, how can anyone thrive during this time period? Well, Tina Marx has got us covered.

“Just because we are in discomfort, does not mean we’re in danger,” Tina explains.

Many people live in the absolutes of life, so when something out of control hits, they feel lost or confused. For Tina, realizing there is an ebb and flow to life helps her understand what can be learned from situations such as a global pandemic. It’s important to realize it’s all temporary—including the good times.

Tina suggests instead of having a lack mentality, saying “I can’t have this or I can’t have that,” change your mindset to one of gratitude. Create a gratitude list, writing down everything you are grateful for in this moment. What you focus on, you bring more of into your life.

Tina explains that many people won’t realize they’ve stepped into a depression, because depression doesn’t always mean you aren’t able to get out of bed in the morning. According to her doctor, it could present itself as poor sleep or even just being irritable. Check yourself on an emotional scale—you may find you wake up at a level two but there could be something you do throughout the day to get up to a level five. Tina says it’s all about a shift in mindset, doing something productive for yourself.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, when one begins to slide down the emotional scale, and therefore a lower vibration, it becomes more difficult to shift your energy if one is not aware of this. Taking the first step of monitoring yourself and being consistent can help get you to a place of productivity. During this time it can feel challenging, unable to see loved ones in person or your business isn’t on track, but taking the time to think about what you can do to make your situation better in that moment can shift your mindset.

“I think the trap is that when we are shooting for perfection, you’re never going to get there,” Tina explains.

When you believe your life will be perfect when you make a certain amount of money or do something no one has ever done before, striving for perfection causes you to want more and more. This leads to an unfulfilling life, lacking joy and happiness. The space between when you are born and when you die is meant for living, not just trying to reach that endpoint.

“Make the most of what you do have, and also try to watch what you’re eating and watch what you’re putting into your mind,” Tina states.

Tina makes the analogy that your mind, body, and spirit are connected like a three-legged stool. If there’s too much pressure on one leg, eventually the three-legged stool is going to fall down. Understanding the connection and process of how it works gives you a roadmap to a more fulfilling life. Tina advises during this time to look at what you do have--what’s in front of you. Looking too far ahead can cause anxiety and looking too far behind can leave you with regret.

At the end of the day, it’s important to reflect on gratitude. Be thankful for everything you have in this moment and give yourself credit.

