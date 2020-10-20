Mediaocean Appoints Stephanie Dorman To Become Company’s First Ever Chief People Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mediaocean, the essential platform for omnichannel advertising, is proud to announce the promotion of its first-ever global Chief People Officer (“CPO”), Stephanie Dorman, as part of the company’s ongoing effort to represent the international Mediaocean community and support its people by driving a positive and diverse culture.



Dorman has worked with Mediaocean for ten years and held senior roles in client services and customer experience. In the brief time since taking the CPO post, she has prioritized diversity, equity, and inclusion (“DE&I”), spearheading several new employee initiatives and promoting Nicole Brown to become Mediaocean’s first-ever Vice President of DE&I.

“I’m both excited and gratified by the opportunity to build on Mediaocean’s extraordinary team and culture,” said Dorman. “In the short time since I started at this position, I’ve already seen an enormously positive reception to our efforts to make our team even more vibrant, supportive, and representative than it already is.”

In addition to promoting Brown, Dorman has implemented a number of companywide measures to promote diversity and inclusion, including recognizing Juneteenth as a global day of reflection and standing up a Diversity Career Circle to promote cultural awareness as a community. Under Dorman’s direction, Mediaocean has also designated major election days as company holidays for all Mediaocean employees and is removing identifying details from resumes to reduce unconscious bias. Additional initiatives include establishing a Mental Health and Wellness Career Circle and a global Workplace Options program that provides counseling sessions among other wellness benefits.

Dorman and her team are also in the process of implementing several more measures, including appointing DE&I leadership teams at Mediaocean offices around the globe, expanding Mediaocean’s recruiting pipeline by leveraging diverse job boards, accelerating Mediaocean’s gender and ethnicity pay gap analysis, standardizing interview feedback, implementing mandatory emotional intelligence training for all team members, and investing in social awareness education programs, like Mediaocean’s most recent Allyship in Action.

“Stephanie and Mediaocean’s leadership team have empowered us to make real, lasting, and positive change in our organization and our communities,” said Brown. “There’s a genuine desire to help our team reach its full potential, and real trust in us to lead the effort to make that happen.”

As VP of DE&I, Nicole, who has been with Mediaocean for more than 15 years, will have direct accountability for Mediaocean’s DE&I efforts and outcomes. She will also oversee the company’s Learning & Development team, which oversees onboarding and internal skills training – efforts that are critical to DE&I efforts, as well as the growth of all team members.

“Stephanie is a natural leader who has inspired employees across the company for a decade. With Steph leading the way and supported by top notch teammates like Nicole, I’m confident that Mediaocean will be able to maximize our talent in a way that lives up to our values as a company,” said Mediaocean CEO Bill Wise. “Both Stephanie and Nicole have been incredibly valuable members of our team for years, so we know they’re the right people to meet this new challenge.”

About Mediaocean

Mediaocean is the essential platform for omnichannel advertising. Processing $150 billion in annual media spend, Mediaocean provides foundational software to connect brands, agencies, media, technology, and data. With AI and machine learning technology to control marketing investments and optimize business outcomes, Mediaocean enables end-to-end management of campaigns from planning, buying, and selling to analysis, invoices, and payments. Mediaocean employs 1,200 people across 20 global offices and is part of the Vista Equity Partners portfolio. Visit www.mediaocean.com for more information.

Contact

Mona Khaldi

Press@mediaocean.com